Hempfield football star Deyvid Palepale has decided not to transfer to IMG Academy.

The two-way linemen, who will be a senior in the fall, announced last week he will stay at Hempfield.

“I decided I really wanted to play with my brother,’’ Palepale said by phone Monday night. “I wanted to play with (my Hempfield teammates) one last time. I thought that leaving would go against everything I stand for.’’

Palepale’s brother, Dehvyn Launo, will be a freshman running back/linebacker for the Black Knights next season. Hempfield won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One title in 2022 and reached the District Three Class 6A semifinals.

As a junior, Palepale was named first team Class 6A all-state by the Pennsylvania Football Writers. He was named the L-L’s Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and Section One Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, in voting by L-L League coaches.

He is 6-3 and said he’s now 310 pounds, after playing his junior season at about 290. He plays left tackle on offense and moves around the line of scrimmage on defense, the side of the ball that first brought him to the attention of Division One colleges.

He received his first scholarship offer, from Louisville, in April of last year. Penn State offered in September, and Palepale now has 14 offers from FBS schools, including USC, Notre Dame, Miami, Pitt, Wisconsin and, as of Saturday, Colorado.

IMG is a multi-sport national athletic powerhouse in Bradenton, Fla. It has 12 alumni on current NFL rosters, and had seven alumni chosen in the 2021 NFL draft.

In mid-December, Palepale noticed that a few IMG players and assistant coaches were following him on social media.

He followed them back. Soon Palepale was on the phone with IMG defensive coordinator Brian Neidermeyer, who told him, “you have a spot on our roster.’’

Palepale announced he was accepting that spot Dec. 17.

He was scheduled to enroll last week, and already was living in Florida.

“All the paperwork was finalized,’’ he said. “I was ready to go. Then I had a week off, and I kind of sat there and really thought about it.’’