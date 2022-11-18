This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HARRISBURG — Twin Valley fell to perennial District Three powerhouse Bishop McDevitt 47-3 on Friday night in a Class 4A football semifinal at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

The top-seeded Crusaders (10-1) unleashed their high-powered offense with sophomore quarterback Stone Saunders throwing three scores to Tyshawn Russell in the first half. Saunders has thrown 44 touchdowns this season with one interception.

Minnesota commit Marquese Williams had 4- and 12-yard touchdown runs in the first half, his 21st and 22nd TDs of the season.

The fourth-seeded Raiders (7-5) scored their lone points on a 25-yard field goal from Sam Frey in the second quarter.

Ty Kephart returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown 49 seconds into the second half and Williams scored his third touchdown on a 3-yarder with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

The Crusaders advance to host second-seeded Manheim Central in the district championship next week. McDevitt will be seeking its 16th district title; Manheim will be seeking its 19th.

Twin Valley ends the year tying the most wins in a season in program history and after winning its first district playoff game, 43-29 last week over Milton Hershey.

The Crusaders, who have won a District Three-record 61 playoffs games, are now 19-5 in semifinals.