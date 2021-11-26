HARRISBURG — The Lampeter-Strasburg defense did more than enough to give the Pioneers a chance to win Friday night’s District Three Class 4A championship football game at Bishop McDevitt.

But three L-S turnovers deep in Crusaders territory ultimately proved to be the demise for the second-seeded Pioneers, allowing top-seeded Bishop McDevitt to escape with a 7-0 victory at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

“We had our chances,” first-year L-S head coach Victor Ridenour said. “We really did. ... We were able to move the ball. We just weren’t able to finish drives.”

Playing with temperatures in the mid-30s and a stiff wind, the L-S defense forced the Crusaders (11-1) to punt on eight occasions while also holding Bishop McDevitt’s freshman phenom quarterback Stone Saunders, a Mount Joy resident, to 35 passing yards on 3 of 14 completions.

“With the wind, it was tough to throw deep,” Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter said.“As a result, L-S brought their safeties down to help in the run game. They’re a really good team. We’re just glad to get out of here with a win.”

Weachter, who lives in Lancaster County, picked up his 10th district crown as a head coach, while Bishop McDevitt captured its 15th as a program, and first since 2018. The Crusaders did so with a stout defense and the efforts of running backs Marquese Williams (24 carries, 117 yards, one TD) and Cyncir Bowers (eight carries, 73 yards).

L-S running back Giovanni Malatesta tallied 130 yards on 26 carries, picking up most of those yards on runs to the left side.

“We had numbers (on the left side) for an outside zone play,” Ridenour said of running to the left. “And we have a kid (offensive lineman Nick Del Grande) going to Coastal Carolina over on that side, too. So that helps.”

First half

On its second drive of the game, Bishop McDevitt drove down to the L-S 1-yard line, but threw an interception on third down, with Pioneers defender Drexton Frank nabbing his first pick of the season.

“That was my fault,” Weachter said. “I should’ve went QB sneak. I kind of let the kids talk me into throwing. ... Luckily our defense bailed us out.”

After another L-S punt, the Crusaders turned the ball over on downs at the Pioneers’ 21-yard line.

Later, L-S (11-2) reached the Crusaders’ 10-yard line when a bad snap to QB Berkeley Wagner (5-for-8, 35 yards) was recovered by Bishop McDevitt.

Second half

The teams traded punts a combined five times to open the second half. The last of those was shanked and landed at the L-S 35. Two plays later, Williams broke free on the right side for a 30-yard rushing score at the 1:05 mark of the third quarter.

L-S put together solid drives over its next two possessions, but each time fumbled the ball away, the first of those at the Bishop McDevitt 17-yard line, the second at the Bishop McDevitt 10.

The Crusaders will face District One champ Bishop Shanahan in next week’s state 4A semifinals. Meanwhile, L-L Section Three champ L-S ends its season after having reached a district final for the third year in a row, first under Ridenour.

Quotable

“It was a great group of senior kids," Ridenour said. "They hung in there together. They’re super close. Great group of kids. They battled. They showed the juniors and sophomores what it takes. It’s my first senior class as a head coach. I couldn’t ask for a better one.”