After opening the 2022 football season with a shutout loss at Biglerville, Pequea Valley kicked off its 2023 campaign with yet another tough nonleague loss Friday night to the visiting Canners, this time by a 14-7 count.

Play-by-play

Early in the second quarter, Braves sophomore Drew Tibbins thwarted a promising Biglerville red-zone trip with a big-play sack on fourth down.

The drive-ending tackle set up junior Jordan Stauffer for a 14-yard touchdown scamper to put PV on the scoreboard, 7-0, midway through the quarter.

Canners quarterback Bo Forney responded with a clutch TD pass to Aidan Hoffman, tying the game at 7-7 moments before halftime.

Following a lengthy stalemate spanning nearly the entire second half of action, Biglerville defender Brody Conrad laid out PV passer Myles Furlong deep inside Braves territory late in the fourth quarter.

The blindside hit forced a crucial fumble that was scooped up by Canners junior Caleb Trimmer on the goal line for the go-ahead score to clinch a hard-fought Biglerville win, 14-7.

Key factors

Due to valiant efforts from James Neff, Tibbins and the entire PV backfield, the Braves' run-heavy Wing-T offense regularly capitalized on an inexperienced Biglerville defensive front to mount a solid — yet inconsistent — rushing attack that exceeded 200 yards on the ground.

PV failed to complete a single forward pass offensively after lobbing one interception in the first quarter.

Canners playmakers Forney, Hoffman (4 catches for 53 yards and a score) and Tavian McAuliffe (8 catches for 87 yards) also exposed the PV defense as being susceptible through the air as the Braves yielded more than 200 passing yards.

Constant penalties halted plenty of offensive momentum throughout this contest, with both teams combining to surpass the 100-yard mark in penalty yardage.

Up next

Pequea Valley will visit Octorara for the annual “Brave Bowl” rivalry game next Saturday, while Biglerville travels to Susquenita on Friday.