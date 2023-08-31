HARRISBURG — For a half Thursday, Cedar Crest’s football team was locked in what seemed like a dead-even battle with Central Dauphin East.

The Falcons, however, came up with big, decisive plays in a third-quarter explosion that led to a 33-7 win in a nonleague game at Landis Field.

Crest is off to a very solid 2-0 start, and this was the kind of win, against a Class 6A opponent, that will look good on a District Three playoff resume come November.

It wasn’t as easy as the final score made it look.

“The score isn’t indicative, sometimes, of games,’’ Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said. “I’ve been on the other side of that. That’s a good football team.’’

The Panthers ran the ball for 223 of their 390 total yards in a 55-6 Week One demolition of Reading, and have an explosive feature back in junior Jared Porter. The Falcons successfully keyed on Porter and held him in check (19 carries, 41 yards), so East threw it all over the place.

Junior Demaj Jollah completed 10 of his 15 passes for 155 yards in the first half, including a 47-yard TD connection with Xavier Armstrong. It was one of seven catches in the half by Armstrong for 115 yards.

The Falcons got to halftime with a 13-7 lead thanks largely to two snaps. One was a bad punt-snap by East that set them up with a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. Fernando Marquez pounded it in from there.

The other was a 54-yard TD sprint by Cedar Crest QB Jackson Custer on the first play of the second quarter, set up by a fake handoff by Custer that utterly fooled the Panthers.

After halftime, the Falcons set out on making the game theirs.

On their first possession of the half, Custer turned a near-sack — after being sacked on the previous play — into a scrambling, twisting 23-yard run. A play later, Alex Abreu sprinted through the Panthers for a 28-yard TD.

Crest seemed to adjust, and certainly improved, its pass coverage after halftime. That showed up big on the next series as Leo Tirado jumped a route, picked off Jollah and flew 36 yards for an interception-return TD that broke it open.

The Falcons stopped East again, got it back and ended the suspense, rumbling 45 yards in just three plays, all runs, the last an 18-yard Panther-dragging mission by Marquez.

Jollah threw it 48 times. Cedar Crest threw it nine.

“Why’d we even throw it nine times?’’ Wildasin said. “We should have just kept running it.’’

The Panthers had more yards, more first downs, ran more plays and fell way short.

“Their coaches will look at the film and say, ‘boy, we missed chances’,’’ Wildasin said. “We missed some, too.’’

Crest was in this place a year ago, 2-0 with wins over a Philadelphia Public League team and CD East, before the Falcons lost to Warwick and, largely due to injuries, the season began to get away from them.

They go to Warwick next Friday, and Wildasin made the point emphatically to his troops afterward.

“As far as I’m concerned,’’ he said, “we’re on a mission.’’