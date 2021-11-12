READING — In a game that had many twists and turns, and was reminiscent of old-school, hard-nosed football, Berks Catholic pulled off a 21-7 District Three Class 4A quarterfinal win over Cocalico.

Many thought Anthony Bourassa would be the Eagles’ main story line, as he neared the 2,000-yard mark in rushing. And on the first series — in which he handled the ball 10 times for 25 yards — it seemed he was well on his way to that focus.

Cocalico also seemed to stun the Saints and their capacity crowd when they took the opening kickoff and marched down the field with a seven-and-a-half minute drive, but it wasn’t Bourassa (29 rushes for 99 yards) who reached the end zone. Instead, it was a nice run by QB Blayke Taddei from 5 yards out.

But three big plays became game-changers.

“I felt early on we were able to do some things, like move the ball, but a couple of turnovers here and there put us in a bad position,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “But they did a great job moving all over the place defensively, and it made it really hard for us to get in a rhythm.”

After the Eagles’ defense failed to allow a first down by Berks Catholic on its first three series, a play by one of the Saints' defenders propelled them to their first points.

Tyler Givens, a defensive end, made a tremendous leap in the air and intercepted Taddei's pass to give the Saints good field position.

On the next play, Christian Cacchione (15 carries for 78 rushing yards) rumbled 36 yards for the score. It knotted things up at the half, stunning the Eagles to close a first half dominated by Cocalico in every facet of the game.

Cocalico continued to play hard-nosed football in the second half, but another big play by the Saints, this time a 53-yard run by Josiah Jordan with 3:45 left in the game, gave Berks Catholic the lead.

After another Cocalico turnover, this time a fumble, Jordan cashed in again on another long run, this time taking it 32 yards to the house.

“We really didn’t change anything up. We just kept doing what we do,” Saints' coach Rick Keely said. “We have really good speed and were able to take it the distance both times. But really, it wasn’t X’s and O’s — the Jimmy and Joes just started playing a little harder, and we got some momentum.”

Jordan led Berks Catholic with 86 yards on six carries as Berks Catholic grounded out 222 yards, while the Eagles had 191. Steven Flinton added 53 yards on 15 carries, while Aaryn Longenecker rushed for 26.

With the victory, Berks Catholic gets a travel date to meet Bishop McDevitt (8-1), which destroyed Northern York 62-0. Cocalico finished its slate with a 6-5 mark.

“Obviously, we would have liked to get further in the playoffs,” Strohl said. “But ultimately, we are section champions, and I am trying to get them to remember that. I’m proud of them and proud of their effort all season long.”