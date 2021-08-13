From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Manheim Township senior wideout Anthony Ivey’s career numbers: 63 catches for 1,389 yards, 22.0 yards per catch and 13 TD receptions. He had 18 catches as a freshman, and last year, in a COVID-shortened season, eight of his 23 grabs went for touchdowns. He is a grand-slam threat on the flank every single play, and this fall, he’ll have a new QB — soph Hayden Johnson — as a pitch-and-catch partner. We’re anxious to see how much damage those two do up top, as Ivey preps for his next journey, at Penn State.

2. Two Section 2 outfits employ the Flexbone/triple-option offense — Cocalico and Solanco — and they’ll both be breaking in new quarterbacks to pilot those attacks this fall. In Eagles’ camp, holdover Blayke Taddei and freshman newbie Josh Meyer are vying for time behind center to replace Carson Nash. Meanwhile, in Golden Mules’ country in Quarryville, it looks like Brody Mellinger will get the keys to Solanco’s O car, stepping in for Mason St. Clair. You need confident, play-making signal-callers to QB a Flex scheme. Cocalico and Solanco are hoping their new guys fit that bill heading into Week 1.

3. This will be the 50th season of L-L League football, and we’ll be dropping a lot of coverage coming up about the league’s golden anniversary. For now, here are some fun numbers to chew on …

Most section championships: Wilson with 28 (27 in Section 1, one in Section 2), the last in 2020 … Manheim Central with 26, the last in 2019, which capped a run of five titles in a row … Cocalico with 13 (11 in Section 3, two in Section 2), the last in 2016.

Longest section winning streaks: Wilson 68 (2007-2017) … Manheim Central 52 (1999-2006) … Manheim Central 38 (1992-1996) … Cocalico 33 (1993-1997) … Lancaster Catholic 26 (2008-2011) … Lancaster Catholic 23 (2004-2007) … Warwick 21 (1977-1979).

And this: Wilson won nine Section 1 titles in a row, from 2008 through 2016, and Lancaster Catholic won seven Section 3 titles in a row, from 2005 through 2011.

