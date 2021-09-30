From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Hate to fast-forward to 2022, but the elephant in the room needs to be discussed: When the 13 Berks County teams come aboard as associate members next fall, the Section 4 setup will look a little something like this … Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, Elco, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara and — oh yeah — Wyomissing will all be in the same division. Zoinks. Those programs have combined for 15 District 3 championships and 34 L-L League section crowns. L-S is the two-time reigning 4A champ and 3-time D3 winner. Wyomissing is the two-time reigning 2A champ and six-time D3 winner. Berks Catholic won three D3 titles in a row from 2015-17. Cocalico just won a 5A crown and went to the state semifinals in 2019, and the Eagles own 13 section titles. Donegal has seven section crowns and is riding a 4-game winning streak. Elco is a 6-time section winner and went to the D3-4A title game last fall. L-S is an 8-time section winner. Octorara won a program-record six games last year, and the Braves are off to a sizzling 4-1 getaway this fall. Conrad Weiser is no stranger to the postseason; the Scouts fell to L-S in the 4A semifinals last year. Long story short: Section 4 is going to be crazy. It will be one of the gnarliest sections in the state.

2. Penn Manor is cruising along at 4-1, and the Comets have a Section 1 home date Friday vs. a very hungry Wilson outfit, which will lug a 2-3 record to Millersville. Good news for the Bulldogs: Leading rusher Jadyn Jones (249 yards, 3 TD) is expected back in the lineup after missing the last two games. That means PM better be ready to stop the run — one week after dealing with Solanco’s Flexbone for four quarters. Keep an eye on Comets’ LB Adam Ditmer in this clash; he piled up 16 tackles with three sticks for losses last week vs. the Golden Mules. Ditmer and his D mates can’t let Jones pick up speed.

3. WEEK 6 PICKS

It’s time to make the predictions — hey, it’s a fun gig — and it’s certainly an intriguing week with the section openers on tap. Always tricky picking those head-to-head rivalry games. Might need to flip a couple of coins this week, but here goes nothing …

LAST WEEK: 10-2

OVERALL: 53-17

Manheim Township over Cedar Crest

Wilson over Penn Manor

Hempfield over McCaskey

Manheim Central over Warwick

Elizabethtown over Conestoga Valley

Cocalico over Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg over Lancaster Catholic

Ephrata over Lebanon

Donegal over Garden Spot

Elco over Pequea Valley

Octorara over Columbia

Annville-Cleona over Northern Lebanon

