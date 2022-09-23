READING — Nafis Blythe started his first game at defensive end and finished with three sacks Friday night as Berks Catholic’s stingy defense held Donegal to 109 total yards in the Saints’ 21-9 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory at Forino Sports Complex.

The Saints (1-1 L-L, 1-4 overall) picked up their first win after losing their first four to start the season, the first time that’s happened in program history.

Berks Catholic’s offense struggled in the beginning with four turnovers in the first half.

But the Indians (0-2, 1-4) couldn’t capitalize and trailed 7-3 at the break after the Saints’ JayJay Jordan scored on a 1-yard run with 53.5 seconds left in the second quarter.

Jordan got rolling in the second half scoring a 4-yarder with 2:01 left in the third and taking a punt 56 yards to the house with 11:46 left in the game.

Jordan finished with 106 rushing yards.

Donegal jack-of-all-trades Noah Rohrer scored on a 5-yard run in the third and finished with a team-high 52 rushing yards for the Indians.

Up next

In Week Six, the Saints will host Conrad Weiser while Donegal welcomes Wyomissing.