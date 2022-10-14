ATGLEN — Coming off a tough loss in Week Seven against Lampeter-Strasburg, Berks Catholic righted the ship with a dominant 38-7 football win Friday night at Octorara in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four play.

The game marked the inaugural varsity matchup between the two programs.

Play-by-play

Late in the first quarter, senior Josiah Jordan pounded in a 3-yard touchdown run to place Catholic (3-2 L-L, 3-5 overall) on the scoreboard, going up 7-0.

The Braves’ dual-threat passer, Braeden Wood, attempted to respond in the second quarter on a 22-yard connection with senior wideout Kaden Norat that positioned Octorara (0-5, 1-7) deep into the red zone.

However, two crucial penalties — a 5- and 10-yarder — pulled the Braves too far away from the end zone to capitalize, and they turned the ball over on downs.

Senior kicker Andrew Kurtas then tacked on a 26-yard field goal to extend the Saints' lead to 10-0. Jordan later ran in another score on the goal line to send BC into halftime up 17-0.

Out of the break, Saints junior quarterback William Hess completed two big-play TD passes — a 43-yard bomb to wide-open Jaxon Geddio and a 13-yard hook-up with Devin Garcia in the flat — to seal the Braves' fate and up the score to 31-0.

Key factors

The BC backfield, led by Josiah Jordan (88 yards and 2 TDs on 12 carries), repeatedly tested a susceptible Octorara defense — which entered Week Eight yielding the most rushing yards in the league — to rack up more than 238 yards on the ground and effectively set up the Saints' passing game for Hess, who accounted for two scores and 150 yards through the air.

Octorara was also unable to shift its often erratic Wing-T offense into full gear, or position themselves to snap a now six-game slide, despite a solid performance from Mekhi Murray (9 carries for 56 yards and a TD), amassing just under 250 total yards of production.

Up next

Berks Catholic will host Cocalico in Week Nine, while Octorara will face Wyomissing at home.