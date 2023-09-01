This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Berks Catholic rallied for 19 unanswered points Friday night en route to stunning Executive Education Academy 19-14 in a nonleague football game at Forino Sports Complex.

The Saints (1-1) scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 83-yard run by Michael Bradley with just under three minutes remaining in the game.

Bradley scored two of the Saints’ three touchdowns.

The game was stopped for more than 10 minutes after Berks Catholic senior cornerback Bryce Gumby was injured on a play with 28 seconds left in the game.

Saints quarterback Will Hess opened the Saints’ scoring on a 54-yard strike to tight end Jackson Kozik midway through the third quarter.

Executive Education (1-1), which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A, scored the game’s first 14 points. Quarterback Cazhiere Richardson connected on deep touchdowns to wideouts Damon Young and Jeremiah Rodriguez for 30 and 40 yards, respectively.

The Saints shut out the Raptors in the second half. The game came down to the final play, with Richardson missing on a potential 10-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Up next

Berks Catholic will remain at home next Friday, Sept. 8, to face Pope John Paul II.