This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Berks Catholic ended a difficult season by lofting a trophy Thursday night, with a 49-14 win over Pine Grove giving the Saints their first Eastern Conference Class 3A championship at Forino Sports Complex.

The Saints (5-6) got four touchdowns and 180 rushing yards from Josiah Jordan, who ended his senior season with 1,210 rushing yards and 22 TDs.

The Cardinals (3-8) led 14-7 late in the first quarter before the Saints began to dominate, ending the game with six unanswered touchdowns.

Jordan had four of them, scoring on runs of 27, 32, 25 and 27 yards. He also had a TD reception nullified by a penalty and intercepted a pass.

Luke Impellizzeri also had an interception for the Saints, who had three takeaways and didn't turn the ball over.

Berks Catholic rushed for 386 yards and had 476 total yards.

Saints quarterback Will Hess completed 6-of-8 passes for 90 yards, with a 13-yard scoring pass to Devin Garcia and a 19-yard catch-and-run by Michael Bradley.

The Saints went 4-3 in Section 4 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League but finished seventh in the District Three Class 3A power ratings; the top six qualified.

The Saints opened 0-4 on the way to the first losing season in their 12-year history. They played a challenging schedule that included Pope John Paul II and Loyalsock, both of which were state-ranked during the season, as well as state-ranked Section Four rivals Wyomissing and Lampeter-Strasburg.