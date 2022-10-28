MYERSTOWN — Berks Catholic capped off its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four season Friday night with a 49-28 win at Elco.

The Saints (4-3 L-L, 4-6 overall) put the game out of reach with a 21-0 third quarter. They scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass from William Hess to Michael Bradley, a 47-yard pass from Hess to Devin Garcia and a 54-yard touchdown run by Josiah Jordan.

That surge put Berks Catholic up 49-14, enough to trigger a mercy-rule fourth quarter. Elco (1-6, 4-6) salvaged a couple of touchdowns late — a 9-yard touchdown run by Jake Williams and a 24-yard touchdown by Elliot Kreider.

Turning point

The game was still competitive when Kreider broke off a 46-yard run to put Elco at the Saints’ 3-yard line, down 14-6 late in the first period. Berks Catholic stopped the Raiders inside the 1 on fourth down to get the ball back and protect the lead.

After that, Berks Catholic went on a 10-play, 99-yard drive, capped by a Jordan 9-yard touchdown run for a 21-6 lead with 9:44 left in the second period.

Stars of the game

Jordan had 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run on the game’s first possession. Defensively, he had an interception in the fourth quarter.

Williams set the Elco record for rushing yards in one season. He had 30 carries for 201 yards, bringing his season total to 1,792, unofficially. The previous record was held by Braden Bohannon, who had 1,606 in 2019.

Stat of the night

Through the first three quarters, Hess was 5-for-5 for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The scores were on well set up screen plays. In addition to the above scores, he connected with Jordan for a 70-yard touchdown with Jordan in the first quarter.

Up next

The teams will wait for the final District Three power ratings. Elco entered the game No. 10 in Class 4A, in which four teams qualify. Berks Catholic entered the game No. 8 in Class 3A, in which six qualify.