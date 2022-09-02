This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ALLENTOWN — Berks Catholic failed to find a consistent rhythm on offense against Executive Education Charter Academy on Friday night, as the Saints lost 20-13 to the Raptors in a nonleague game.

Both teams struggled moving the ball, and the first quarter ended without a score, despite some big plays by both sides.

The Saints failed to score on a fumble recovery by Jackson Haas that gave Berks Catholic the ball in Raptors territory. But they eventually broke the tie with a 22-yard field goal by Andrew Kurtas. He also made a 27-yard field goal as the first half expired.

The Saints’ offense was jump-started by a Jay Jay Jordan kickoff return that gave them the ball at Executive Education’s 19-yard line. Jordan ran it 9 yards for a touchdown two plays later.

Jordan finished with a team-high 92 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards. His score was also the Saints’ lone touchdown.

And the Raptors had a response for every Berks Catholic score.

Quarterback Darmel Lopez led Executive Education on back-to-back scoring drives, both capped with big touchdown passes.

He connected with Emery Plummer for a 12-yard score and Damon Young for a 27-yard touchdown.

Lopez avoided pressure most of the night, completing 19-of-30 pass attempts for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 34-yard pass to Anthony Roman in the third quarter.

Zamier Perkins led the Raptors on the ground, finishing with 16 carries for 82 yards.