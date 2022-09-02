ALLENTOWN — Berks Catholic failed to find a consistent rhythm on offense against Executive Education Charter Academy on Friday night, as the Saints lost 20-13 to the Raptors in a nonleague game.
Both teams struggled moving the ball, and the first quarter ended without a score, despite some big plays by both sides.
The Saints failed to score on a fumble recovery by Jackson Haas that gave Berks Catholic the ball in Raptors territory. But they eventually broke the tie with a 22-yard field goal by Andrew Kurtas. He also made a 27-yard field goal as the first half expired.
The Saints’ offense was jump-started by a Jay Jay Jordan kickoff return that gave them the ball at Executive Education’s 19-yard line. Jordan ran it 9 yards for a touchdown two plays later.
Jordan finished with a team-high 92 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards. His score was also the Saints’ lone touchdown.
And the Raptors had a response for every Berks Catholic score.
Quarterback Darmel Lopez led Executive Education on back-to-back scoring drives, both capped with big touchdown passes.
He connected with Emery Plummer for a 12-yard score and Damon Young for a 27-yard touchdown.
Lopez avoided pressure most of the night, completing 19-of-30 pass attempts for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 34-yard pass to Anthony Roman in the third quarter.
Zamier Perkins led the Raptors on the ground, finishing with 16 carries for 82 yards.