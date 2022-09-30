This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — JayJay Jordan ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to spearhead a dominant Berks Catholic performance in a 45-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win over Conrad Weiser at Forino Sports Complex.

The Saints (2-1 L-L, 2-4 overall) were in control from the outset and never relented. They finished with 490 total yards and held the Scouts (2-1, 3-3) to 85 yards. Berks Catholic had five different players score touchdowns, and Nafis Blythe had 79 bruising yards to go with a touchdown.

The defense was spectacular and the Scouts could never string together plays at any point. Conrad Weiser had five three-and-outs on its seven drives that weren’t at an end of the half or game. Blythe, who also plays defensive end, finished with one sack and many pressures on Donavan Gingrich. Gingrich finished 3-for-15 passing for only 40 yards. Jordan was a ballhawk in the secondary and intercepted a pass that set up a short field for a Berks Catholic touchdown.

The physicality from both the offensive and defensive lines of the Saints created mismatches at the line of scrimmage. The skill players took advantage on offense by scoring on every drive except for a drive that ended with a lost fumble.

The Saints have won two straight after starting the season with four losses and have put themselves in contention for a District Three playoff berth.