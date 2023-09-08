READING — Quarterback Luke Terlesky threw two touchdown passes to Braden Reed and added a rushing touchdown while Boyd Skarbek ran for 93 yards and two scores Friday night as Pope John Paul II defeated Berks Catholic 35-0 in a nonleague football game at Forino Sports Complex.

The game was called with 4:11 left in the second quarter because of weather.

Less than a half was all the Golden Panthers (3-0) needed to dismantle the Saints (1-2). PJP opened the game with an eight-play, 72-yard drive as Skarbek rushed six times for 61 yards. Terlesky called his own number on a quarterback sneak from a yard out to cap off the drive.

The Saints muffed the ensuing kickoff at their own 25-yard line, which PJP recovered, and one play later, Terlesky hit Reed with a 25-yard touchdown strike for a quick 14-0 lead. Skarbek scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns on a 6-yard run out of the Wildcat formation and followed that up on the next offensive series with an 8-yard burst.

Berks Catholic could not generate much offense against the stout Golden Panthers defense anchored by Wisconsin commit Kevin Heywood as they accumulated only 25 total yards in the shortened contest. PJP has now outscored its first three opponents by a combined score of 102-7.

Terlesky, who threw for 153 yards, hit Reed for his second score on a screen pass that the speedy junior wideout took 56 yards to the house with 5:34 left in the second quarter. Reed finished with five catches for 120 yards and the two touchdown receptions.

Berks Catholic begins Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four play next week on the road at rival Wyomissing in the “Backyard Brawl.”