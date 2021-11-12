YORK — Only a sophomore, Wilson’s Ben Rada thought that Friday night’s District Three Class 6A football semifinal at top-ranked Central York could come down to his right foot.

However, with its two-headed rushing attack of Brad Hoffman and Jadyn Jones, the Bulldogs — as they had all game — carried out another long drive, and Rada was ready for a short attempt.

With the drive stalled at the Panthers’ 4-yard line, Rada calmly took the field with 1:13 left in regulation and booted a 21-yard field goal, propelling Wilson to a 14-11 victory.

“I was nervous the whole time it would come down to that. At the same time, I had trust in my team to get the job done,” Rada said. “Our offense did a great job executing. I am thankful I had those guys helping us to get down the field. If it hadn’t been that range, it would have been a lot harder. I knew when I hit it. I felt the sweet spot.”

Rada’s 31-yarder opened the scoring in the second quarter, and Bulldogs' coach Doug Dahms laughed, saying those were the first two field goals his team had attempted all season. The coach also credited another sophomore, Adam Woods, with a great hold on the game-winner.

“We didn’t even try one all year and he nailed them both,” Dahms said. “That one down there was huge. The snap was a little high, (Woods) got the ball down, everybody protected.”

Still, Central York and Penn-State bound senior quarterback Beau Pribula had a little more than a minute to come back and despite no timeouts, didn’t waste it.

Pribula completed three passes on the Panthers’ final drive, including a 25-yarder on fourth-and-20, putting the ball at Wilson’s 15-yard line with 10 seconds to go. However, the potential game-tying field goal attempt went wide left, assuring victory for the Bulldogs.

Wilson (9-3) will play the winner of Saturday’s Hempfield at Harrisburg semifinal in next weekend’s title game.

“From that 2-3 inauspicious start when everyone said ‘What’s the matter with Wilson?’ I said there is nothing wrong. We’ve just got to get healthy and keep working,” Dahms remarked.

While Pribula was outstanding, completing 20 of 33 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, the Bulldogs found the best way to handle him — keep him on the sideline.

With four drives of 13 or more plays, Wilson had the ball for nearly 34 minutes.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage and moved up and down the field pretty much,” Dahms said. “We took a lot of time off the clock and defensively made them earn everything and luckily we came out on top.”

Hoffman ran 29 times for 168 yards and Jones had 27 carries for 161. It was the fourth game in a row that duo each rushed for 100 or more yards.

“We know it’s the district semis and we are playing the No. 1 team in District Three 6A,” Jones said. “You’ve got to put out everything you’ve got and can’t leave anything on the field. We did exactly that, starting with practice all week leading up to this game. We had a couple mistakes, we fought adversity and we came out here and were victorious.”

The Panthers, who suffered their first loss of the season, opened an 11-3 lead when Pribula connected with Imeire Manigault for a 26-yard touchdown, then ran in the 2-point conversion.

After missing a fake punt on its next possession, Wilson got the ball back on Gannon Brubaker’s interception.

Thirteen plays and 87 yards later, Hoffman ran in from two yards out, then hit Sean Dendall for an acrobatic two-point conversion that tied the game with 8:03 remaining.