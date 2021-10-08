MYERSTOWN — Last week, Octorara’s football took a loss that presented a mental and emotional challenge going forward.

The Braves responded here Friday.

Octorara (5-2 overall, 2-1 league) got a brilliant game from quarterback Weston Stoltzfus and beat Elco 32-17 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four game.

Stoltzfus completed 15 of 18 passes for 212 yards and got a huge game from his favorite target, junior wideout Corey Diantonio, who had seven catches for 151 and four touchdowns.

Further, the Braves flushed the memory of last week’s wild, 48-46 home loss to Columbia, in which they committed 12 penalties — nine of them holding flags — for 115 yards.

In light of all that, Friday’s most important number may have been two Octorara penalties for 15 yards, and just one holding call.

Maybe the Braves improved their blocking technique. Maybe they learned something about adversity.

“You can let it beat you up and eat you up,’’ Octorara coach Jed King said, “or you can show up and get back to work. That was our theme this week. Our mentality was, people will be looking to see how we respond. And we did. I’m extremely proud of my guys.’’

As to the physical side of it, King believed he could turn Stoltzfus loose against a team that leans on Cover-3 pass coverage.

“I told them we were going to throw a lot in the first half,’’ King said. “I thought we could get a lead and put some pressure on them, because it’s hard for Elco, the way they play, to come back.’’

It wasn’t easy. Elco ran for 300 yards, 158 by relentless power-back Luke Williams. The Raiders also welcomed back Williams’ brother Jake, a sophomore big-play threat who made his first appearance of the season after recovering from an injury.

Jake’s 10-yard run gave the Raiders a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

Stoltzfus, who ran for 50 yards and played defense, kept firing; at halftime he was 10-for-12 for 179 yards.

The game swung hard in the Braves’ favor late in the first half when Elco trudged to Octorara's 4, where on fourth down the Raiders were stuffed by a D-line — senior DL Kaden King stood out — that came up huge when it mattered on this night.

The Braves promptly covered 96 yards in four snaps.

Stoltzfus ran for five yards, then hit Diantonio for 26 yards, Michael Trainor for 40, and then Diantonio again for the 25-yard TD.

It was 18-7, and the Braves were in enough control to play the ideal offensive mix: Pass to get the lead, run to keep it.

Stoltzfus, who entered the night leading the L-L League in passer efficiency rating, might be underrated among the league’s high-profile QBs. He has not thrown an interception this year.

“If we were in an offense where we just spread it out and threw it, that kid would be incredible,’’ King said. “He’s legit, and what I like about him is he’s a leader.’’

Elco hosts Northern Lebanon next week. Octorara hosts Pequea Valley.