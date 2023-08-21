When Deyvid Palepale was new here, an out-of-place freshman searching for a friend, his future quarterback came to the rescue.

Jackson Landis made a connection. The two hung out at Landis’ house. They shot hoops, they swam and they played video games in the basement.

Palepale, now a 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman headed to the University of Southern California, was already so big he hit the ceiling while taking a swing at Wii tennis.

“I was trying to find where I belonged,” Palepale said. “Going into high school is trying to see where you fit in. He made it a lot easier. I’m grateful to him for that.”

Landis has wanted to be Hempfield’s quarterback since sixth grade. He looked up to QBs from the recent past — Mark Himmelsbach, Colin Peters, Cam Harbaugh — and pictured himself following in their footsteps.

The senior was named the starter last season. He completed 53.6% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and posted an 83 rating while helping Hempfield go undefeated in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“It’s crazy looking back as a young kid just hoping someday to get that chance,” Landis said. “Now it’s here. It’s a surreal moment.”

Landis showed leadership skills long before coach George Eager handed over the keys to the offense. The QB didn’t know Palepale was going to become a Division I tackle who protected the blind side. All Landis knew was someone needed to feel welcome.

Palepale moved here from Alaska and was part of the freshman team his first year. It was a culture shock coming to a place so different from his childhood roots.

The friendship with Landis has blossomed through the years. Palepale is much better at blocking people than he is at Wii tennis.

“I don’t have enough good things to say about him,” Landis said. “He’s a great teammate. Personally, he’s a great friend. I love the guy to death. Obviously he’s a great player. Running behind him is gonna be amazing, seeing those open holes.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: George Eager (fourth season, 20-12) • Base offense: Pro Style • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 9-3 (6-0 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-KR Micah Gates, QB-P Jackson Landis, OT-DE Deyvid Palepale, OG-DT Mike Shaffer, WR-DB Elias Sherrick, C Quentin Sneed.

Expectations have changed at Hempfield. The Black Knights showed they can overcome the perennial powers in Section One. They defeated both Wilson and Manheim Township during the regular season and earned the top seed in District Three Class 6A before losing to the Blue Streaks in the semifinals.

The seniors were freshmen when Eager, a former standout receiver at Township, took over as head coach. It’s a close-knit group that wants to finish with a bang.

“A lot of eyes are on us,” receiver Micah Gates said. “We have a lot of pressure to do what we did last year. There are big expectations to live up to.”

Gates will be Landis’ favorite target. The senior caught 40 passes for 546 yards last season.

Palepale remembers allowing one sack during the 12-game run. Wilson tried a stunt and Hempfield’s line botched the assignment. Landis took a clean shot.

That was a rare blip. No one on Palepale’s side of the line usually gets anywhere near the quarterback. Landis has earned his teammates’ respect.

“He plays with a purpose,” Palepale said. “It shows in the weight room, the locker room and out on the field. He just has that drive and that leadership. He’s gonna pull guys into his world and where we want to be, which is winning games.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) • Aug. 25: Dallastown • Sept. 1: at York • Sept. 8: at Central York • Sept. 15: at McCaskey • Sept. 22: Manheim Township • Sept. 29: at Penn Manor (Millersville University's Pucillo Field) • Oct. 6: Wilson • Oct. 13: at Exeter • Oct. 20: Cedar Crest • Oct. 27: Reading

This is the last go-around for the seniors. Palepale will head to the bright lights of USC. Landis and Gates also hope to play at the next level. They helped Hempfield become a power again and now they want to repeat in a rugged section.

Landis is living his dream. The one he’s had since sixth grade.

“He’s the golden boy quarterback right there,” Palepale said. “He’s the guy that you want in your locker room and to lead your team.”