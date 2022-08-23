Dean Rotter knew his time would come to earn Daniel Boone's starting quarterback job. He just never expected it to come quite so fast.

Rotter figured he would spend most of his 2021 sophomore season on the sideline learning from Carter Speyerer. But when Speyerer suffered a broken leg on the second series of the 2021 season opener, Rotter was thrust into the starting role a lot sooner than he ever imagined.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” Rotter said. “I knew with the work I put in during the offseason that I was ready.”

Rotter stepped in to lead Daniel Boone to a 5-4 record and a berth in the District Three Class 5A playoffs. He returns with an unexpected year of experience to lead Daniel Boone into Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Rob Flowers (fifth season, 15-23) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2021 results: 5-4 (2-1 Berks) • Key players returning: WR Robbie Burns, TE-DE Draven Klick, LB Ethan Kryman, OT-DE Jordan Meyer, OG George Quinter, QB Dean Rotter, OG Tony Rulli, OT Jessie Smith, LB Ryan Souder.

“Dean is a football kid,” Daniel Boone coach Rob Flowers said. “He loves all the X’s and O’s. Dean was ready to go and he had a very good year.”

Rotter completed 80-of-135 passes for 966 yards. He threw for 12 touchdowns while being intercepted just three times.

Rotter figures to be even better this year after attending quarterback camps during the offseason and studying tapes of college quarterbacks.

“I think I’ve grown a lot mentally and physically,” Rotter said.

The 6-1, 180-pound junior will have to look for new weapons in the Daniel Boone offense. Workhorse running back A.J. Hofer and top receiver Alex Vassallo have graduated.

“We have a lot of young guys stepping up this year,” Rotter said. “I really trust them that they’re going to step up and make plays.”

About the offense

While the skill positions need to be filled, Daniel Boone expects to be strong up front with the return of four offensive lineman and tight end Draven Klick.

Daniel Boone returns Jordan Meyer at left tackle, Tony Rulli at left guard, Trey Quinter at right guard and Jesse Smith at right tackle.

Ethan Kryman rushed for four touchdowns last year and Klick caught a pair of touchdown passes.

The Blazers will operate out of a spread offense with some run-pass option plays mixed in, Flowers said.

“We’re going to continuously try to spread the ball around and make things better each and every week,” Flowers said.

About the defense

Daniel Boone will switch to a 3-4 defense that features two-year starting linebacker Ryan Souder. The Blazers also will be strong up front with many of the offensive lineman pulling double duty.

But the big news is the Blazers’ new defensive coordinator, Ron Zeiber, who was the head coach at Hempfield for nine years through the 2019 season. He also was the head coach at Exeter and Boyertown.

Intangibles

The Blazers enjoyed a winning season last year and have shown improvement in each of the four seasons under Flowers.

Daniel Boone enters L-L League play with hopes of competing for a section title.

The Blazers will get a big test on opening night when they face backyard rival Exeter, the 2021 District Three Class 5A champion. The game known as the Pig Iron Bowl has moved from the last game on the schedule to the opener.

One of Daniel Boone’s biggest graduation losses was All-State kicker-punter Nate Millard, who helped the team gain favorable field position with his touchbacks on kickoffs and effective punts.

Final word

“I figure it’s a great opportunity for everybody to have a fresh start,” Flowers said about joining the L-L. “Everybody has a clean slate so you have an opportunity to kick off your program in a nice direction.”