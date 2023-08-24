Ed Smith has been synonymous with Octorara's football program ever since its inception nearly two decades ago.

He was a member of its inaugural varsity roster in 2006 as a freshman and, as the Braves' offensive coordinator, helped guide Octorara to its first District Three playoff berth in 2021.

Now Smith brings a new era to the program, taking over as the Braves' second head coach following the resignation of his own former coach, Jed King, following the 2022 season.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Ed Smith (first season) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 1-9 (0-7 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Alijah Boyer, TE-LB Mason Colligan, OG-DT Ben Eberhardt, RB-DB Colton Focht, TE-DE Ross Hershey, RB-LB Austin Kurtz, RB-DE Juju Maurice, C Kyle McCaw, NG Gabe McComsey, RB-DB Chandler Stoltzfus, OT John Taylor, QB-LB Braeden Wood.

The appointment, which was confirmed by the school board in March, has been in the works for Smith since those seeds were planted by King himself.

“(King) mentioned it years ago at a coaching clinic. He might have said it jokingly but he told me, ‘You're going to take my spot one day,’ ” Smith said. “Ever since then he's made it realistic for that to happen. So when he told us that he was stepping down and asked if I wanted to put my name in, my response was ‘Well, duh.’ ”

Even with an eye towards modernization — Smith will feature more 3-4 looks from the defensive unit, a slight change from the usual 4-3 scheme — much will remain the same. Including the iconic Wing-T offense that the Braves used under King's tutelage.

“I've been part of this program and what King has built,” Smith said. “I'm a believer in all of his philosophies. I'm not going to change the world now that I have the reins, it's more so continuing his legacy.”

That legacy will feature several key contributors from last year's team, most notably WR-DB Alijah Boyer and RB-DB Colton Focht at the skill positions and Ben Eberhardt, Gabe McComsey and John Taylor in the trenches.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Muhlenberg Sept. 2: Pequea Valley (11 a.m.) Sept. 8: Lancaster Catholic Sept. 15: Cocalico Sept. 22: at Conrad Weiser Sept. 29: at Lampeter-Strasburg Oct. 6: Elco Oct. 13: at Berks Catholic Oct. 21: at Wyomissing (1:30 p.m.) Oct. 27: Donegal

Only further helping Smith's transition to the top spot has been the senior class that the 2010 Octorara graduate has inherited. That group just so happens to be the last group Smith coached at the youth level.

That familiarity — as a youth coach and more recently as their offensive coordinator — has give both coach and players some comfort in what can be a stressful transition.

And Smith knows that, if he needs any pointers, the old ball coach is readily available to take any questions.

“They're battle-tested at this point. I've known them for awhile and I know what I can get out of them every week,” Smith said. “I'm leaning on them and I'm incredibly blessed to have this group to start out. I don't have to worry about what their mindset is, that part of the culture is already built. I know what they expect from me and vice versa.

“I can't imagine going to a brand new school where you don't know anybody and you're starting out fresh as a head coach. I'm blessed to have King as a mentor, I know if I need help that he's still there for me. It's been a blessing to start out the way I've been able to.”