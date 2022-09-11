From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

All the blood, sweat and tears — well, maybe not blood, but you know what I mean — L-L League and Berks League officials spent combining the conferences for the last several years will finally payoff in Week 4, with the much-anticipated head-to-head section openers. Those clashes are finally on deck, as L-L/Berks is set for liftoff starting Friday. Getting those previews started here:

1. Tough to pick just one game in each section in Week 4, but for our money, circle these matchups, won’t you … Section 1: Wilson (2-1) will be at Reading (2-1) as the Bulldogs and the Red Knights will renew their rivalry. They’re both playing pretty well, too: Wilson has back-to-back wins over Central Dauphin and Martin Luther King after a flush-it-and-move-on Week 1 setback vs. Roman Catholic; Reading has back-to-back wins over Muhlenberg — in the Battle of the Border trophy game — and Red Lion after a Week 1 setback vs. CD East. Wilson vs. Reading. That’s a real treat for Berks County fans. A packed house in Albright’s Shirk Stadium would be an added bonus. … Section 2: Exeter (3-0) visits Governor Mifflin (1-2) in a rematch of last year’s D3-5A title game, won by the Eagles, who ended the Mustangs’ otherwise glorious season. You know this game has been circled in Mifflin’s locker room since last November. If you can make it, get to Shillington on Friday. … Section 3: Solanco (3-0) will visit Ephrata (2-1) for an early leg-up here, in what promises to be a wide-open race. The Golden Mules rallied valiantly past Penn Manor on Friday to remain unscathed, while the Mountaineers chugged past Lebanon for their second win in a row after a heart-breaker Week 1 loss at Red Lion. Section 3 should be fascinating; this game should go a long way in determining the champ. … Section 4: Wyomissing at Berks Catholic. Holy War. ’Nuff said. … Section 5: Hamburg (3-0) visits Annville-Cleona (2-1) for a battle of punishing, high-scoring, stat-sheet-stuffing offenses. May the best D win there. ... FYI: One Saturday game on the Week 4 slate ... Conrad Weiser will welcome undefeated Elco for a 6 p.m. kick.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Speaking of Reading … for the second time already this season, Red Knights’ dual-threat QB Amier Burdine had a 100-100 night on Friday. He’s the only L-L League QB to do it this season, and he’s done it twice. After piling up 100 rushing yards and 129 passing yards in Week 1 vs. CD East, Burdine had 113 rushing yards and 147 air yards Friday against Red Lion, helping the Knights outlast the Lions for their second straight win, and some mo heading into Friday’s showdown vs. Wilson. Burdine also tossed three TD passes — all to WR Ruben Rodriguez, who has committed to Rider to play hoops.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Also hang a star next to this Week 4 Section 5 lid-lifter: Lancaster Catholic (3-0) is at Columbia (2-1) as those longtime foes will renew their rivalry. A couple of hot passers will be on display up on the hill: Catholic’s Will Cranford had three TD tosses — two to Jaevon Parker — Friday in the Crusaders’ romp over Octorara; Columbia’s Daezjon Giles has stepped in quite nicely for Robert Footman behind center for the Crimson Tide, and he zipped a pair of TD passes — both to Dominic Diaz-Ellis — Friday vs. Elco. Should be a busy prep week for D-backs on both sides.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage