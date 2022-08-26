This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HARRISBURG — Amier Burdine and Reading High came out firing before Central Dauphin East, and ultimately lightning, struck in the second half and pulled away for a 31-12 nonleague victory at Landis Field.

The Red Knights forfeited with 50.4 seconds left in the third quarter after lightning caused a 30-minute delay and would’ve eventually forced the game to be canceled and rescheduled.

The Red Knights (0-1) scored first when Burdine threw out of a sure sack to Jahsir Drayton for a 34-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game. Burdine’s two-point rush attempt failed and Reading had a 6-0 lead.

Nehemiah Ewell answered on a 7-yard touchdown dash with 8:39 left in the first to give the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Panthers (1-0) a 7-6 advantage. Ewell rushed for a 24-yard gain on the play before the score.

Burdine then loaded up another longball for Ruben Rodriguez, who burned the defense for a 46-yard grab, and the Red Knights regained the lead at 12-7 with 6:10 left in the first quarter.

But Ewell kept churning, scoring on a run of 38 yards in the second quarter to make it 14-12. Nicolas Bloss drilled a 41-yard field goal as CD East scored the only points in the quarter.

Demaj Jalloh hit Izayah Hitchcock for a 14-yard TD with 2:05 left in the third and Ian Amegatcher recovered a blocked punt in the end zone with 50.4 seconds left in the quarter before the game was delayed due to lightning and Reading decided to forfeit rather than reschedule.