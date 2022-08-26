L-L Football Media Day
From left, Reading's Karim Martinez, Amier Burdine and Gabriel Laws at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

HARRISBURG — Amier Burdine and Reading High came out firing before Central Dauphin East, and ultimately lightning, struck in the second half and pulled away for a 31-12 nonleague victory at Landis Field. 

The Red Knights forfeited with 50.4 seconds left in the third quarter after lightning caused a 30-minute delay and would’ve eventually forced the game to be canceled and rescheduled.

The Red Knights (0-1) scored first when Burdine threw out of a sure sack to Jahsir Drayton for a 34-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game. Burdine’s two-point rush attempt failed and Reading had a 6-0 lead.

Nehemiah Ewell answered on a 7-yard touchdown dash with 8:39 left in the first to give the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Panthers (1-0) a 7-6 advantage. Ewell rushed for a 24-yard gain on the play before the score.

Burdine then loaded up another longball for Ruben Rodriguez, who burned the defense for a 46-yard grab, and the Red Knights regained the lead at 12-7 with 6:10 left in the first quarter.

But Ewell kept churning, scoring on a run of 38 yards in the second quarter to make it 14-12. Nicolas Bloss drilled a 41-yard field goal as CD East scored the only points in the quarter.

Demaj Jalloh hit Izayah Hitchcock for a 14-yard TD with 2:05 left in the third and Ian Amegatcher recovered a blocked punt in the end zone with 50.4 seconds left in the quarter before the game was delayed due to lightning and Reading decided to forfeit rather than reschedule.

