The calendar says late May, so that can mean only one thing: Football. A lot of football, actually.

And you thought we were going to say spring sports playoffs.

Starting Friday, there will be four all-star football games featuring some of the top players from around the Lancaster-Lebanon League contested in rapid succession over a four-day, pigskin-filled clip, culminating with the 64th Big 33 game on Memorial Day.

The schedule:

The L-L League tri-county all-star game is Friday, set for 7 p.m. at Manheim Central. Warwick’s Bob Locker and Central’s Dave Hahn will skipper those squads, as the all-star football game season returns after no games were contested last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no attendance restrictions for the L-L League all-star game in Manheim, and tickets will be available at the gate.

The PFCA East/West game returns Sunday, and for the first time, the event will feature a pair of contests. The small-school game is up first at noon, followed by the big-school game at 5 p.m. Those games will be played at Landis Field in Harrisburg, and six L-L League players are slated to participate.

The finale is Monday back at Landis Field, when five players will represent the L-L League in the Big 33 game, when Pennsylvania’s all-stars will square off against Maryland’s best at 1 p.m.

With five players in the lineup, that’s the second largest haul for the L-L League in a single Big 33 game; six players made it back in 2002.

At halftime of the L-L League all-star game, the Manheim Touchdown Club will announce its Player of the Year awards; Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger, Warwick’s Nolan Rucci and Garden Spot’s Luke Shirk are up for the top lineman trophy — Rucci snared that award last year after his junior season — while Elco’s Braden Bohannon, Manheim Township’s Evan Clark and Warwick’s Caleb Schmitz are the top-player finalists.

The MTC will also recognize the league’s A. Landis Brackbill Award winners — Cocalico’s Hannah Custer and Penn Manor’s Graham Thomas — with $1,000 scholarships.

Six L-L League standouts will play in the East/West games. Annville-Cleona specialist Mac Plummer will be the league’s lone rep in the small school game, for players in Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

The other five will play in the big-school game, for players in Class 4A, 5A and 6A, including Warwick tight end Thatcher Miller (West Chester), Lampeter-Strasburg QB Sean McTaggart (East Stroudsburg), Manheim Township D-lineman Luke Kelley (Long Island) and a pair of specialists, Hempfield’s Spencer Biscoe (Colgate) and Wilson’s Jack Wagner (Seton Hill).

The L-L League hit the jackpot in the Big 33 with five roster spots, including both of Pennsylvania’s quarterbacks; Clark (Penn State) and Warwick’s Joey McCracken (Maine) will call the signals for Team PA; McCracken was a late addition — he was summoned from the East/West game roster — but he’s been able to participate in all of the team’s practices leading up to Monday’s showdown.

Clark passed for 1,550 yards with 18 touchdown tosses against no interceptions for Township last fall, while McCracken finished his prep career in Lititz with 5,791 passing yards, good for 13th in L-L League history.

McCracken will have a couple of his high school teammates flanking him; Rucci (Wisconsin) and Schmitz (Cincinnati) are on the team, as well as McCaskey specialist Sam Hershey, giving the L-L League a five-pack of participants.

Rucci joins his dad (Todd) and big brother (Hayden), who also played in the Big 33. Nolan and Hayden will play together for Wisconsin starting later this fall.

