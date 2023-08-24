Some things haven’t changed since the days when Anthony Sottasante carried the football at Donegal. Their nickname is still the Indians. They still wear Kelly green.

The rest? That has been a bit of an adjustment for the 1989 grad who has made a homecoming as head coach.

“It’s a different school,” Sottasante said. “A different stadium. It’s a much bigger school now. It’s a little bit of culture shock to go back there and see all the changes.”

The students still hail from Maytown, Marietta and Mount Joy. There are just more of them.

It’s impossible for Donegal’s players to imagine what it was like during Sottasante’s era. Some seniors were born in 2006, so 1989 is more than a lifetime ago. They don’t mind hearing stories about a time when Donegal played in district championship games.

“It’s definitely been cool to have him share his experiences with the team,” senior lineman Brycen Rineer said. “Learn from that and grow.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Anthony Sottasante (first season) • Base offense: Spread Option • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 4-7 (3-4 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB Uri Alkinburgh, OG-DT Jackson Foye, C-DE Dillon Greenig, QB-DB Brock Hammaker, RB-DB Ruben Mumper, OT-LB Brycen Rineer, RB-DB Tyler Sload, TE-DE James Turbedsky.

Sottasante spent a few years on Donegal’s sideline in the 1990s as an assistant to Gayne Deshler. Bill Groff, who became the Indians’ head coach in the early 2000s, helped Sottasante when he was a young coach.

The connections to the program run deep. That was why Sottasante wanted to return after so many years away.

“Playing football at Donegal meant so much to me,” he said. “It really taught me the foundation for work ethic, character, integrity. The coaches I had made a lasting impact on my life.”

Whether or not Donegal can win like the good old days is an open question. The Indians went 26-22 in their previous five seasons under Chad Risberg.

One big change that’s coming is the offense. Sottasante said Donegal, which has been synonymous with the Wing-T, will be running the spread. That means shotgun formations and more passing.

“We’ve been running the Wing-T for a while,” split end Tyler Sload said. “I feel like sometimes we’d struggle on offense. I think this is going to be a good change for our team.”

Brock Hammaker takes over full-time at quarterback. Sload and Ruben Mumper will be two of the primary ball-carriers. Rineer, Jackson Foye and Dillon Greenig anchor the line.

The seniors have been playing together for close to a decade, and they hope to finish with their best season to date.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Elizabethtown Sept. 1: at York Suburban Sept. 8: Palmyra Sept. 15: at Lampeter-Strasburg Sept. 22: Berks Catholic Sept. 30: at Wyomissing (1:30 p.m.) Oct. 6: Conrad Weiser Oct. 13: Cocalico Oct. 20: at Elco Oct. 27: at Octorara

Donegal’s path in the Lancaster-Lebanon League is daunting. The Indians must contend with Wyomissing, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg and Berks Catholic in Section Four. Those are all perennial district contenders.

Last season highlighted Donegal’s dilemma. The Indians went 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the section. All of their losses came against those four powers.

The good news was Donegal squeaked into the Class 4A playoffs. The bad news is the Indians fell to York Suburban 41-6. They haven’t won a district game in 32 years.

Donegal has a first-class stadium and the chance to make some new memories. The players on this team competed on the old grass field during middle school.

“There’s some history back there,” Rineer said.

What about the new place?

“There can be,” Rineer said, “if we play like I think we can this season.”

Sottasante ventured to Columbia, Tussey Mountain and Mount Union as a head coach. Nostalgia and a love for his alma mater brought him back to Mount Joy.

Much has changed. One important thing hasn’t.

“It does feel like home,” Sottasante said. “Bricks and mortar don’t matter. It’s the same community. It’s pretty much the same people.”