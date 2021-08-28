When Anthony Bourassa says he will do something, you better believe the Cocalico standout running back is going to come through boldly.

Before the start of Saturday afternoon’s nonleague Conrad Weiser game in Denver, Bourassa said he would score a touchdown.

After a fumble recovery by Conrad Weiser led to a 22-yard score by Logan Klitsch to give the Scouts an early 7-0 lead, it took Bourassa just two carries to deliver on the promise, and the Eagles were on their way to a 36-21 victory.

Pinned deep at the Cocalico 10-yard line, he took the ball from Blayke Taddei and earned a hard-fought 2 yards. A play later, behind some crushing blocks from the Cocalico line, he cruised 88 yards for a score.

Not long after, though, Bourassa was seen leaving the field in a hurry and heading to the lockers. It left many wondering if he had been injured on the play.

“I ate a little too much for breakfast in the morning,” Bourassa answered with a big laugh when asked about it later.

When he returned, all he did was finish the day with 206 yards on 21 carries, and reach the end zone twice more, on 5-yard runs in the third and fourth quarters. And for a capper, he added a two-point conversion to his score with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

It helped lift Cocalico (1-0) to the win.

“There was no way I was leaving this field without a touchdown,” Bourassa said. “Had to get it in early, then come back for more. It was just a good game all around for the boys.”

Klitsch, a dual-threat blue-chipper, gave the Eagles fits early with his arm (18-30-275, 1 INT) and elusiveness (62 yards on 16 carries). In addition to his first-quarter run, he put the Scouts up again 14-7 with an 18-yard pass to Trey Dianna. That came not long after a circus-like catch by Aanjay Feliciano for 43 yards with 1:52 left in the first.

Eventually, the front seven of the Eagles would wear him down as Ryan Brubaker, Chucky Drain and sophomore Adam Laudenslager were able to get in the backfield. Luke Angstadt also wreaked havoc on the Scouts’ lineman.

What really took the wind out of Conrad Weiser's sails happened in the second quarter. Austin Vang scored with 11:37 left from 5 yards out, but the PAT was no good. That made it 14-13 Scouts. Two series later, Taddei showed he had an arm, and Steven Flinton wasted no time taking advantage of that as the two connected for a 73-yard score, giving the Eagles its first lead of the afternoon, one they would not relinquish.

“Our team just plays hard and disciplined football,” Flinton said. “Blayke did a good job for his first varsity start, and I knew I was going to get the ball. There was no safety over top, so I knew it was a touchdown all the way.”

Flinton, who did the bulk of the rushing when Bourassa was out, added 83 yards on 10 carries. As a team, the Eagles mustered 334 yards on the ground and 413 overall. Flinton’s brother, Brycen, also contributed to the cause on defense when he had a huge interception of Klitsch with time waning in the third quarter. Brycen Flinton also averaged 18 yards on two punt returns.

“The way we started with those early turnovers, they didn’t get their heads down and kept battling through it,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “I’m really proud of the team effort today.”

The Eagles have a quick turnaround as they head to Cedar Cliff this Thursday night. The Colts downed Red Lion 56-35 on Friday night.