Anthony Bourassa had touchdown runs of 70, 80 and four yards, respectively, and Cocalico held on for a 31-20 non-league football victory in New Holland Friday night.

The Eagles (2-2) rushed for 218 yards in the first half and 439 for the game. Garden Spot (0-4) mounted a late threat, but two untimely turnovers proved costly.

Cocalico got on the scoreboard with a 35-yard field goal by Cole Ross and led 17-0 at halftime, thanks to Bourassa's two long runs, one on a sweep down the right sideline and the other on a dash up the middle. The talented senior had 15 carries for 193 yards in the first half.

The Eagles relied on big plays and timely turnovers. Besides Bourassa's big runs, quarterback Blayke Taddei also had a 63-yard TD run.

Garden Spot made the game interesting, thanks to the arm and feet of quarterback Tristin Sadowski, who passed for three touchdowns, throwing for 172 yards and gaining 52 yards on the ground. Derrick Lambert (9 catches, 125 yards) made a diving catch on a 29-yard TD pass into the right corner of the end zone with 5:58 to play, but Spot could get no closer.

Turning point: Garden Spot fumbled on the Cocalico one-yard line with 13 seconds remaining in the first half. If the Spartans score, they potentially cut Cocalico's lead to 17-7. An interception on the Eagles' 15-yard line in the fourth didn't help, either.

Star of the game: Bourassa had 326 yards on 27 carries and scored three times.

Key statistic: Cocalico 439 yards rushing, to Garden Spot's 60 on the ground. Spot did throw for 267 yards and the Eagles had no passing yards.

Quotable: “Turnovers was definitely a game changer and we've been on the other side of that,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “It was nice to be on the positive end, for sure. The big plays are great, but we've got to get a sustained offense, moving all the time, that does not rely on big plays. We are not there yet and we need to be.”

Up next: The Eagles host Manheim Township and Garden Spot travels to Pequea Valley.