It’s been a busy offseason for Lancaster-Lebanon League football coaching vacancies, and another one opened up this week.

Columbia skipper Bud Kyle on Monday tendered his resignation after five seasons guiding the Crimson Tide. Kyle announced that he was stepping down from his post via social media.

“I want to first thank Columbia School District for giving me an opportunity to start my head-coaching career,” Kyle said in his post. “This was one of the hardest things I had to do in my life, (to) tell the players I will not be returning.”

Columbia went 19-29 under Kyle’s watch, but the Tide certainly finished with a flourish in his final season on the sideline. Columbia went 8-2 in 2021, and the Tide ran the table in league play, winning the Section Four crown for its first section championship since 2002.

Columbia earned the No. 2 seed in the District Three Class 2A playoffs, but fell to Upper Dauphin in the semifinals. Along the way, the Tide flashed a high-octane offense, piloted by All-State QB Robert Footman, who because the first signal-caller in L-L League history to pass for 3,000 yards, rush for 500 yards and account for 50 total touchdowns in a single season — all under Kyle’s watchful eye and knack for a pass-happy attack.

Columbia averaged 45 points and a league-best 447 yards a game this past season.

“Thank you to all the parents,” Kyle said in his post. “You guys were very, very supportive in the process of turning the program around. I want to thank the whole city of Columbia for the continued support (through) the ups and down the last five years.”

There are now three coaching vacancies in L-L League football circles: Columbia, Conestoga Valley and Elizabethtown.

The School District of Lancaster is set to vote Tuesday night to remove the interim tag and name Ben Thompson as McCaskey’s full-time skipper. He took over late in the process last August and guided the Red Tornado to a pair of victories as the interim coach.

