It will be another incredibly busy weekend of Lancaster-Lebanon League football action, with 27 games on tap, including four Thursday matchups, 22 scraps on Friday, plus a Saturday morning clash mixed in there for good measure on the overflowing schedule.

The Week 2 slate features a trio of trophy games — Warwick against Ephrata for the George Male crown; neighbors Pequea Valley and Octorara duking it out in the Braves Bowl; and Muhlenberg squaring off against Reading in the Battle of the Border showdown — and a pair of playoff rematches from last fall.

Here’s a look at all 27 tilts on the bulging Week 2 docket. All games are set for 7 p.m. starts, unless noted …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Garden Spot (1-0) at Lebanon (0-1): Two teams going in completely opposite directions here; the Spartans allowed just 20 rushing yards, cranked up their O and cruised past Conrad Weiser 42-3 in Week 1, while the Cedars managed just 44 rushing yards in a 51-7 setback against Palmyra for Lebanon’s — hide your eyes, Cedar Nation — 23rd straight loss. … Key stat: Lebanon yielded 289 rushing yards against Palmyra, and now the Cedars’ D must tangle with GS QB Kye Harting, who is a dual-threat wizard. He passed for 119 yards with four TD tosses and he rushed for another 125 yards with a TD keeper vs. Conrad Weiser. … Key kids: GS wideouts Trenton Hoober and Jace Conrad each had a pair of TD grabs in Week 1. Heads up, Lebanon D-backs. … And this: Lebanon’s last varsity tackle football victory came against — ta-da — Garden Spot, a 35-23 win back in 2020. Spartans are 4-1 vs. the Cedars in their last five meetings, dating back to 2014.

Annville-Cleona (1-0) at Elco (1-0): Fabulous start for both of these backyard rivals; Dutchmen piled up 465 rushing yards in a 58-18 wipeout win over Hanover, while Elco got a huge night on the ground from Jake Williams and walloped West York 42-18. … Key stat: A-C RB Bryce Keller rushed for 208 yards and a TD and Williams scooted for 234 yards with four TD romps — plus a 90-yard kick-return TD — in Week 1. He averaged a spiffy 29 yards per carry against the Bulldogs. All eyes on the backfield — and which O-line can hold up the longest — in this ground-and-pound matchup between Veer O outfits. … Key kid: A-C LB Darrian Holloway piled up 11 tackles and forced a fumble vs. Hanover. He and his D mates must have their eyes peeled on Williams. Or else. … And this: Elco leads A-C 6-4 in their last 10 meetings, and the Raiders are riding a 4-game winning streak in the series, including a 22-19 victory last year. Dutchmen’s last win was a 31-19 triumph back in 2018. Craziest game of the last 10: Elco 40, A-C 39 in OT in 2015.

Cedar Crest (1-0) at CD East (1-0): Falcons are feeling fine after blanking Northeast Philadelphia 24-0, thanks to some inspired D — Vikings had just six passing yards and six first downs — plus a TD pass and a TD keeper from QB Jackson Custer. Panthers also got off to a blistering start, piling up 390 yards in a 55-6 takedown of Reading. … Key stat: Behind RB Jared Porter (100 rushing yards, 2 TD) and RB Nayquan Prather (96 rushing yards, 3 TD), CD East gouged out 223 rushing yards vs. Reading. … Key kid: CC LB Caleb Dorshimer had nine tackles against Northeast. He’ll need to ball-hawk here to keep Porter and Prather occupied.

Upper Perkiomen (0-1) at Schuylkill Valley (0-1): SV fell to Twin Valley 44-13 in a much-anticipated opener last week, so the Panthers are licking their chops to get back on the field ASAP. TV did a nice job bottling up SV RB Dominic Giuffre — a 1,500-yard rusher last year — holding him to 68 stripes in the opener. Upper Perk fought the good fight, but fell to Boyertown 33-26 last week. This series is knotted up at 1-1; Upper Perk dropped SV 31-14 last year. … Key stat: Upper Perk surrendered 412 rushing yards in its setback against Boyertown. … Key kids: UP RB Zach Schwartz rushed for 99 yards and a TD and he returned a kick 78 yards for another score in Week 1, and Indians’ RB Brody Weiss tacked on 55 rushing yards with a pair of TD runs in the setback. SV’s D — which was singed for (gulp) 619 yards in Week 1 — must be wary of those guys.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Ephrata (1-0) at Warwick (1-0): After 15 tries dating back to 2005, the Mountaineers finally pried the coveted George Male Trophy away from the Warriors last fall with a riveting 29-21 win. Still, Warwick leads the series 47-39-6. Close-call wins for both teams last week: Ephrata outlasted Red Lion 34-32 — when QB Sam McCracken set the program record for career TD tosses (32) — and Warwick rallied past Cocalico, stunning the reigning D3-5A champs with 17 unanswered second-half points. Tyler Schoffstall’s 22-yard field goal with 5:51 to go clinched it. … Key stat: McCracken lit up Red Lion’s secondary, passing for 225 yards with three TD strikes in Week 1. He threw for 2,002 yards last fall, and he’s already on pace to eclipse 2K again. … Key kid: Warwick QB Trevor Evans had a successful starting debut behind center for the Warriors, throwing for 166 yards. He had a pair of second-half TD strikes to kick-start Warwick’s comeback. Ephrata’s D-backs will be challenged here.

Manheim Central (1-0) vs. Smyrna (Delaware) (0-0) at Salesianum School in Wilmington (Delaware), 3:30 p.m.: It’s the Mid-Atlantic Pigskin Classic, and the Barons will head south to take on an Eagles’ team fresh off winning last year’s Delaware Class 3A state title. Smyrna has to tame Central’s red-hot O, which scorched West Chester East for 480 yards and 56 points last week — when the Barons’ D also came up big, pitching a shutout. … Key stat: Smyrna went 12-1 last season, winning its final 11 games in a row, including a 52-7 beat-down over Dover in the state championship game. Eagles outscored their foes by a whopping 508-121, posted five shutouts, chalked up 145 tackles for losses and 49 sacks, and forced 26 turnovers, including 18 interceptions. And then Smyrna lost the house to graduation; the Eagles said goodbye to a 2,200-yard passer; a 1,400-yard rusher; a 55-catch wideout; a 100-tackle defender; and another defender who had 92 stops, including 36 hits for losses and 15 sacks. That’s a lot of firepower out the door. Of the players due back, there is a 29-yard passer, a 222-yard rusher and a 25-catch receiver. Smyrna also went to Delaware’s state championship game in 2021; the Eagles fell there to Middletown, 28-22. Smyrna is 38-7 in its last 45 games, dating back to 2019. This will be the Eagles’ first game in 2023, with a bit of a new cast, apparently. … Key kid: MC WR Aaron Enterline stretched West Chester East’s defense to the tune of seven catches for 156 yards with three TD snags in Week 1. … FYI: PA powerhouses St. Joseph’s Prep and Imhotep Charter are also slated to play in this 3-day event, which runs Thursday through Saturday. Imhotep axed Life Christian Academy 87-0 — not a misprint — in Week 1. … And this: Central is up to 595 program victories, and is closing in fast on 600.

Manheim Township (1-0) at Dallastown (0-1): Blue Streaks sashayed past Cumberland Valley 35-6 in Week 1, while the Wildcats couldn’t slam the door and suffered a gut-punch 16-14 loss at Hempfield. Could be a milestone moment is this clash: MT QB Hayden Johnson needs 79 passing yards to join the 5,000-yard club. … Key stat: Dallastown QB Michael Stone passed for 165 yards with a pair of TD tosses — both to WR Michael Scott — against Hempfield. … Key kid: MT DB Nick Palumbo had an interception, and the Streaks broke up five passes in all against Cumberland Valley, which completed just 5-of-17 attempts for 91 air yards against Township.

McCaskey (0-1) at Elizabethtown (0-1): Red Tornado and the Bears were both humbled in Week 1; McCaskey had negative rushing yardage in a 26-12 setback against John Bartram — as the Tornado’s L skid hit 10 straight — while E-town had just 62 rushing yards, turned the ball over three times and was blanked 27-0 by Donegal. … Key stat: Despite the setback, McCaskey’s Quimeak Talton had five catches for 119 yards with two TD grabs vs. Bartram. … Key kids: A 4-pack of E-town defenders — LB Ian Brosey, LB Hayden Haver, DE Dominic Lindsey and LB Zac Steffe — need to flex their muscles and help get the Bears moving in the right direction. They definitely have to stay focused on where Talton is.

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0) at Penn Manor (0-1): A sizzling start for the Pioneers, who allowed just 178 yards and feasted on three turnovers in a 45-7 runaway dub against Solanco to swipe back the Milk Jug. Meanwhile, the Comets managed just 104 yards and three first downs in a 27-0 setback against Conestoga Valley. … Key stat: L-S had six tackles for losses, three sacks, two picks and a fumble recovery against Solanco. The ringleader was LB Julian Lopez, who had 14 stops, two sacks and a fumble recovery. … Key kid: PM LB Willard Smith had three tackles and a sack against Conestoga Valley. He and his D mates must limit an L-S attack that piled up 365 total yards, including 156 rushing yards by Carson Coleman, against Solanco.

Solanco (0-1) at Cocalico (0-1): As mentioned, the Mules didn’t fare very well against L-S, losing grip of the Milk Jug at the end of the night. Cocalico, meanwhile, built a 14-0 lead against Warwick, but could only watch as the Warriors scored 17 unanswered second-half points and stunned the reigning D3-5A champs. Back to the drawing board for both teams here, in a rematch of last year’s D3-5A semifinal, won by Cocalico by a 32-8 margin. Solanco won the regular-season meeting 21-7 vs. the Eagles, on the way to an 11-0 start and the Section 3 title. … Key stat: A pair of triple-option clubs here, but neither team really got its running game up to speed last week; Solanco had 147 rushing yards and averaged just 3.2 yards per carry vs. L-S, while Cocalico managed just 106 rushing yards and averaged a mere 2.2 yards per carry vs. Warwick. … Key kid: Solanco newbie soph LB Tucker Kylar had 12 tackles against L-S. All hands on deck will be in run-stuff mode in this confrontation.

Hempfield (1-0) at York (0-1): Black Knights rallied past Dallastown in Week 1, getting the game-winning TD on QB Jackson Landis’ 1-yard sneak with 33 seconds to go for a 16-14 escape-job victory. Bearcats opened up with reigning D3-6A champ Harrisburg, and the Cougars came out purring, pinning a 50-20 L on York. … Key stat: Hempfield overcame three turnovers to squeak past Dallastown. … Key kids: Hempfield wideouts Micah Gates and Cam Margeson combined for 17 receptions for 230 yards and a TD grab — a 66-yarder hauled in by Margeson — against Dallastown. Figured the Knights might have more success up top early on, and they did in Week 1.

Conestoga Valley (1-0) at Daniel Boone (0-1): Terrific start for the Buckskins, who played some inspired defense and got three touchdowns from Jayden Johnson in a 27-0 win over Penn Manor. A slow start for Boone, which turned the ball over twice and had just eight first downs in a 42-7 loss against Exeter in the Pig Iron Bowl. CV leads DB 2-1 all-time, including a 42-7 dub last year in Witmer. … Key stat: CV’s D held Penn Manor to 81 rushing yards and just 3.7 yards per carry. … Key kid: A steady starting debut for CV QB Liam Cheek vs. Penn Manor: 6-for-12 for 98 yards with a TD toss, plus 84 rushing yards and a TD keeper. … FYI: That’s back-to-back shutout victories for CV; Bucks blanked Muhlenberg 35-0 in last year’s season-finale.

Donegal (1-0) at York Suburban (0-1): An excellent getaway for the Indians, who turned their defense up a couple of notches in a 27-0 win over E-town in Week 1. That score got everyone’s attention, as Donegal earned its first W via shutout since 2021. Meanwhile, Suburban was tripped up by East Pennsboro by a 37-6 count. Trojans swept Donegal last year, picking up a nonleague win early in the season, before knocking the Indians out of the D3-4A playoffs in the first round. Thinking Donegal will have revenge on its mind for this matchup. … Key stat: Donegal tweaked its Wing-T, and so far so good; Indians rushed for 207 yards against E-town, including 110 stripes and a TD by RB De’Andre White. … Key kid: Donegal QB Brock Hammaker successfully steered the ship in Week 1; he passed for 69 yards and a score and he had a TD keeper in the win.

Delone Catholic (0-1) at Lancaster Catholic (1-0): Crusaders did indeed pick up where they left off last year, getting three touchdowns from R.J. Gonzalez in a 48-12 romp against York Catholic for their 11th straight regular-season dub. The Squires had a tricky opener, falling to reigning D3-2A champ Trinity by a 49-12 score. … Key stat: Delone didn’t have much luck slowing down Trinity RB Messiah Mickens in Week 1; the Penn State commit rushed for 185 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Squires. … Key kid: Spiffy start for LC QB David Stefanow, who went 5-for-5 through the air with a TD flip vs. YC.

Hanover (0-1) at Columbia (0-1): Two teams looking for some firmer footing here; the Crimson Tide managed just 57 yards and two first downs in a 46-0 setback against river rival Eastern York. Nighthawks, meanwhile, yielded 465 rushing yards in a 52-18 setback against Annville-Cleona. … Key stat: Columbia had just 11 rushing yards and averaged 0.9 yards per attempt against Eastern. … Key kid: Columbia LB Stud Campbell was a stud tackler in the opener, piling up 12 stops for the Tide. But Columbia has to figure out its O. Pronto.

Susquehanna Township (0-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-1): Excruciating Week 1 losses for both of these squads; Vikings fell to Pine Grove 20-17 in OT, while Hanna was outscored 22-8 in the fourth quarter and dropped a 35-34 heart-breaker against Milton Hershey. … Key stat: Hanna RB Dorian Smith rushed for 111 yards and a TD against MH, as ST had 209 ground stripes and 308 total yards in its opener. … Key kid: NL LB Luke Shaffer was up to his old tricks with 17 tackles and a sack against PG. He had 141 stops in nine games last fall, and you can bet he’ll be zeroed in on Mr. Smith coming out of Hanna’s backfield.

Central Dauphin (0-1) at Wilson (0-1): Odd to see both of these heavyweights coming into this tilt at 0-1. But they both had tricky Week 1 dates; Wilson had to go to Philly and fell to state-ranked Roman Catholic 49-14, while CD dropped a point-fest 45-35 decision against D3-6A contender Central York, as Panthers' RB Juelz Groff, a Pitt commit, rushed for 284 yards with six TD runs. That deserves a wow. Including multiple playoff matchups, CD leads this series 7-6; Wilson won 17-10 last year. … Key stat: CD amassed 363 yards against CY; Mateo Crummel had a big night for the Rams with 169 all-purpose yards — including 76 on the ground — with a TD run and a TD catch, and RB Miles Copper had a trio of TD bolts for CD, which gouged out 245 rushing yards. Wilson yielded 408 yards against Roman Catholic. … Key kids: CD ‘backers Kyle McCullough (13 tackles vs. CY) and Xander Toland (11 tackles, 1 sack) will have Wilson QB Tommy Hunsicker in their crosshairs.

Muhlenberg (0-1) at Reading (0-1): It’s the Battle of the Border clash between these neighboring districts, and the Red Knights have a 10-9 lead in the trophy series, including a dub last year. Muhls are coming off a tough 15-7 OT setback against Octorara; Reading allowed 390 yards in a 55-6 loss to CD East. … Key stat: Muhlenberg might have deserved a better fate against Octorara; Muhls’ D allowed just 35 passing yards and forced a pair of turnovers. But Muhlenberg couldn’t match Octorara’s TD in OT, fumbling the ball away at the goal line on their last-ditch effort. … Key kid: Reading WR Xavier Beatty had two catches for 95 yards — including a bombs-away 81-yard TD snag — against CD East.

Conrad Weiser (0-1) at Fleetwood (1-0): Scouts were held to just 20 rushing yards and a field goal, and they yielded 42 points and 305 yards in a loss at Garden Spot last week. Tigers are feeling great after a 48-6 romp over Kutztown to retain the Hall of Fame trophy. It’s been all Weiser in this series; Scouts lead Fleetwood 13-1, including a nail-biter 28-21 win last year. … Key stat: Fleetwood held Kutztown’s powerful Power-T rushing attack to just 3.5 yards a carry last week, when the Tigers feasted on four turnovers and piled up 220 rushing yards. … Key kid: Fleetwood RB Czion Brickle bolted for 107 yards with a pair of TD runs in Week 1. Weiser’s D must keep him under wraps.

Twin Valley (1-0) vs. Lower Dauphin (1-0) in Hersheypark Stadium: TV stuffed the stat page last week, amassing 619 yards in a 44-13 win over Schuylkill Valley. LD also got off to a hot start with a 45-0 victory over Middletown, which was making its return to football after the program was suspended last year for a hazing incident. LD scratched out a 17-14 win over TV last year, when the teams met for the first time. … Key stat: LD gouged out 267 rushing yards and 353 total yards when the Falcons make quick work of Middletown. Dakota Sary paced the ground attack with 164 yards and three TD runs, and QB Carter Austin clicked on 8-of-9 passes as LD rolled in its lid-lifter. … Key kids: TV’s double-barreled backfield did tons of damage against SV; Evan Johnson raced for 251 yards with two TD bolts, and Drew Engle tacked on 179 yards with a TD run as the Raiders totaled 479 rushing yards in all in Week 1. LD’s rush-D will be in the spotlight in this clash in the Concrete Palace, the former longtime home of the D3 championships.

Exeter (1-0) at Boyertown (1-0): Business as usual in the opener for the Eagles, who breezed past Daniel Boone 42-7 to keep the Pig Iron Bowl trophy — while winning their 13th straight regular-season game in the process. Meanwhile, the Bears held off Upper Perkiomen 33-26 in their opener. Exeter has the upper hand in this series with an 11-2 lead, including a 37-21 victory last year. … Key stat: Boyertown RB Cole Yesavage rushed for 294 yards with five TD runs against Upper Perk. Safe to say Exeter’s D must wrap and tackle him. Backfield mate Jason Oakes had 100 rushing yards in the opener, as Boyertown piled up 412 rushing yards in Week 1. … Key kids: Exeter had eight hits for losses and five QB hurries against Boone; LB Aidan Dauble (9 tackles) and DE Nathan Govan (5 tackles, 2 for losses) were two of the D ringleaders against the Blazers, and they’ll have to help contain Yesavage in this showdown.

Executive Education Academy Charter (1-0) at Berks Catholic (0-1), 5 p.m.: Saints went to Williamsport and gave state-ranked Loyalsock all it could handle before the Lancers fended off BC 25-21. EEAC played an out-of-state foe — Salem (New Jersey) — and picked up a 42-19 victory in its opener. This is the third meeting between the Saints and the Raptors, and the series is knotted 1-1; EEAC won 20-13 last year. This is just the third year of varsity tackle football for EEAC, which is located in Allentown. … Key stat: BC pounded out 284 rushing yards against Loyalsock — 131 of those stripes by Bryce Gumby, who averaged a nifty 16.4 yards per carry. Gumby also pilfered two of the Saints’ three interceptions vs. the Lancers. … Key kid: BC WR Maxx Mace had six receptions — including a 23-yard TD grab — in Week 1. We’ll see if he can help the Saints stretch the field against the Raptors.

Carlisle (1-0) at Governor Mifflin (0-1): Mustangs came up on the short end of a 49-19 result at Spring-Ford, and now they’ll get a Thundering Herd outfit that survived Mechanicsburg 35-28 in their opener. Carlisle leads this series 2-0, including a 48-14 victory last year. … Key stat: Hello, world. Carlisle freshman DE Josh Smith had six tackles, three hits for losses and a pair of sacks in his grand debut against Mechanicsburg. … Key kids: GM D-backs Jason Howland, Travis Jenkins and Chase Rapp must keep tabs on Carlisle WR Carson Swartz, who had three catches for 119 yards, including a 61-yard TD grab, in Week 1.

Wyomissing (1-0) at Pottsville (0-1): Make that 36 straight regular-season wins for the Spartans, who had 15 players — 15! — get carries out of the backfield in their 56-7 romp over Kennard-Dale. Pottsville opened up against state-ranked Jersey Shore, which waffled the Crimson Tide 68-13 in Week 1. Wyo has a 9-4 lead over Pottsville, including a 49-0 whitewash W last year. … Key stat: With those 15 different backs getting touches vs. K-D, Wyo stacked up 402 rushing yards and averaged 9.3 yards per carry. Spartans had 525 yards in all against the Rams … Key kid: We heard a lot about Wyo freshman Justice Hardy, and he did not disappoint in his varsity debut: 82 rushing yards with a pair of TD runs, plus a 66-yard catch out of the backfield. He also started at DB. Remember his name, won’t you. … And this: This rivalry will end, for now, after this meeting. But Wyo has added PIAA powerhouse Southern Columbia to its nonleague slate for 2024-25.

Hamburg (1-0) at Warrior Run (0-1): A sizzling start for the Hawks, who soared past Halifax 49-19 thanks to 508 yards of total offense. Defenders — cool nickname — fell to Muncy 33-26 in Week 1. This is the second meeting between these teams; Hamburg won last year — wait for it — 75-21. … Key stat: Hamburg QB Tyler Shuey passed for 356 yards with four TD tosses (plus two TD keepers for good measure) and WR Ty Werley caught five passes for 253 yards — a crazy 50.6 yards per reception — with three TD grabs, as the Hawks toasted Halifax’s secondary throughout. … Key kids: Safe to say Warrior Run must be wary of Hamburg’s passing attack, which came out of the chute in overdrive. Look for DE Isaiah Betz (6 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack vs. Muncy) and LB Isaac Sherman (5 tackles, 3 for losses) to bum-rush Shuey and keep him scrambling. Defenders piled up 10 tackles for losses and had three takeaways vs. Muncy — but came up just shy on the scoreboard.

York Tech (1-0) at Kutztown (0-1): Cougars came up short in the Hall of Fame trophy battle at Fleetwood, falling to the Tigers by a 48-6 count. They’ll get a frisky Tech bunch that beat James Buchanan 14-7 last week to snap a 9-game losing streak. This series is all tied up at 1-1; Tech topped Kutztown 47-27 last year. … Key stat: Kutztown’s D gave up 10 yards per carry against Fleetwood. … Key kid: We figured Kutztown RB Brenden Ackley would be tough to drag down this season, and he got off to a quick start with 113 rushing yards in Week 1. Tech’s D can’t let Ackley get his legs churning.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Pequea Valley (0-1) at Octorara (1-0): It’s the end of the line, for now, for the Braves Bowl, which will disappear next year. That’s a bummer for the kids, who don’t need much motivation for this rivalry. Octorara, which fended off Muhlenberg 15-7 in OT last week, leads the backyard series — the schools are separated by eight miles — by a 10-3 count. PV had some chances late, but fell to Biglerville 14-7 in its opener. … Key stat: Neither team mustered a ton of offense in Week 1; Octorara had 185 yards (35 passing) but eked out an OT W vs. Muhlenberg, while PV had 205 yards (all on the ground, 0 through the air) against Biglerville. … Key kid: Octorara’s Braedon Wood was all over the place against Muhlenberg. His QB sneak and ensuing 2-point run gave the Braves the lead in OT, and he iced the game with a fumble recovery on the goal line and Octorara snapped an 8-game slide, dating back to last year’s 35-0 win over PV.

