READING — After defeating rival Muhlenberg last week, Reading High looked to replicate its success again Friday night versus Red Lion.

Although allowing a 96-yard kickoff return on the opening play certainly wasn’t part of their success strategy, it all worked out in the end for the Red Knights as they defeated the Lions 42-35 in a nonleague football game at Albright’s Shirk Stadium.

It was a huge night for Red Knights senior quarterback Amier Burdine, who topped his stunning performance last week with another huge game. Burdine rushed for 113 yards and passed for 147 more.

Burdine was surely not alone. His wide receivers performed alongside him all night long. Longtime basketball teammate Ruben Rodriguez was his main connection. The two combined for 85 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

When the Red Knights couldn’t get it done through the air, their run game backed them up. Alex Alverado rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Cameron Small supplied another 62 yards.

Even with the huge offensive night, it was the defense and special teams that gift-wrapped the win. The most important play of the game happened to be the last one of the first half, when defensive lineman Karim Martinez scooped up a fumble by Red Lion quarterback Mason Hollingshead and took it 44 yards for a touchdown.

As the defense came up big time and time again, it left the offense in prime positions to take advantage. Xavier Beaty’s fumble recovery late in the third quarter led to yet another Reading High touchdown.

A special teams gamble led to the Red Knights recovering an onside kick, putting the offense in yet another prime position to score.