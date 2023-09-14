Inching closer and closer to the Week 4 action, with the bulk of the games on Friday after Manheim Central gets the party started with a nonleague tilt Thursday at Susquehannock.

More Week 4 preview items for you here …

1. Safe to say Annville-Cleona’s defense — its secondary, in particular — will be tested Friday, when the Dutchmen take on Hamburg in the Section 5 opener. Hawks’ QB Tyler Shuey has a league-best 1,006 passing yards in three games — with three straight 300-plus-yard passing nights. Impressive. A-C’s D-line is tasked with keeping the pressure on Shuey, and not giving him extra time to pick out open receivers, like TE Mason Semmel and WR Ty Werley, who are both averaging more than 30 yards per catch. That deserves a wow. A-C DB Cael Harter (18 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup) must keep tabs of Hamburg’s receivers in the secondary, and LB Darrian Holloway (25 tackles, 1 INT) has to be ready to drop into coverage. A-C has three picks, six pass breakups and four takeaways. Dutchmen will need their best pass-defense effort to date on Friday.

2. Happier days in West Lawn, where Wilson dented the win column for the first time this season with a 40-26 win over Cheltenham. Bulldogs get Reading in the Section 1 opener on Friday, and the Red Knights feature RB Cameron Small, who rushed for 128 yards in a Week 3 setback against Red Lion. A goodly chunk of those yards came on Small’s 98-yard TD sprint — the longest TD run in program history. Wilson’s D must keep tabs on Small; LB Ryan McMillan (22 tackles, including 17 solo sticks), DB Christo Hunsicker (20 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries), LB Cameron Zullinger (19 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 sack) and DB Austin Valukevich (11 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack) will be zeroed in on Small. Winner here gets the huge leg-up in the Section 1 race.

3. Daniel Boone at Garden Spot on Friday, and the Spartans will go for a clean 4-0 getaway against a Blazers’ team that put up 51 points in a Week 3 win over Muhlenberg. DB QB Dean Rotter had a nifty dual-threat night vs. the Muhls, completing a tidy 11-of-13 passes for 141 yards with a pair of TD tosses, plus 44 rushing yards and a TD keeper, as the Blazers handed rookie skipper J.D. Okuniewski his first victory. All eyes on Garden Spot’s D in this Section 3 opener, as the Spartans must keep Rotter guessing. Keep an eye on LB Maxwell Davis (26 tackles, 5 for losses, 4 QB hurries), DE Reed Gruber (20 tackles, 9 for losses, 2.5 sacks) and DT Cullen Witmer (17 tackles, 4 for losses, 1.5 sacks) to bum-rush the backfield. Spartans have 33 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and 11 QB hurries, so expect them to keep Boone’s O-line busy.

