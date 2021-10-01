FREDERICKSBURG — If Friday night was its most important game of the season to this point, Annville-Cleona's football team sure played like it.

On a cool night in Fred Gahres Stadium on the campus of Northern Lebanon High School, the Dutchmen put together their most complete game of the season, turning in a 41-0 whitewashing of the home-standing Vikings. Annville-Cleona dominated the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on its way to scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions of the game.

The Dutchmen led 35-0 at intermission and the second half was played under a continuously running clock brought on by the mercy rule.

The game served as the opener in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four race that figures to be wide open. Annville-Cleona improved to 2-3 overall, while Northern Lebanon’s second straight loss dropped it to 3-3.

Five different Dutchmen runners found the end zone, including Phoenix Music, who tallied a pair of touchdowns.

Annville-Cleona pieced together a pair of 80-yard marches to grab a 14-0 lead, 7:29 into the game. Speedy Rogan Harter capped the first one with a 41-yard jaunt, and Alex Long finished off the second with a 24-yard burst off right end.

Turning point

A minute before halftime, Music’s 10-yard touchdown scamper pushed Annville-Cleona’s lead to five scores and evoked the mercy rule for the entire second 24 minutes of play.

Star of the game

Maguire toted the pigskin 25 times for 149 rushing yards.

Key statistic

Annville-Cleona piled up 358 yards on the ground.

Quotable

“The neat part was having film on the sideline and watching them (the offensive linemen) get better,” Annville-Cleona coach Matt Gingrich said. “I was proud of them. Northern Lebanon is pretty good up front. For us to do that with underclassmen was impressive.”

Up next

Pequea Valley is at Annville-Cleona in a 7 p.m. start Oct. 8, while Northern Lebanon is at Columbia.