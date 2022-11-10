From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Keep your fingers crossed for Friday’s forecast. Could be some PPD games on the horizon with rain on the way. Stay tuned. For now, more D3 playoff news, notables and matchup breakdowns:

1. Annville-Cleona’s defense will have its hands full with Trinity RB Messiah Mickens. The freshman galloped for three touchdowns last week vs. Delone Catholic — including a 60-yarder that set the tone for the game — and he already has a scholarship offer from Texas A&M to his credit. Trinity rushed for a tick under 300 yards vs. the Squires, and Shamrocks’ QB Caleb Wray went up top for 200 yards with three TD strikes, so Trinity can get you any number of ways when attacking offensively. It will take a team effort — obviously — from A-C’s D to keep Mickens under wraps on the ground. Here’s a name you should hear a lot when the Dutchmen and the Shamrocks get together for D3-2A gold: A-C D-end blitzer Jonathan Shay (84 tackles, 12 for losses, 7 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) has been a menace off the edge for A-C, which is allowing 257.1 yards a game, with 1,686 rushing yards against this fall. They’ll need their best D performance this season in order to hoist the gold trophy. Fun fact: Shay is looking to become the third A-C D standout with 100-plus tackles this season, joining Darrian Holloway (104) and Alex Long (101). Here’s thinking all three of those guys will be busy chasing Mickens around.

2. Two L-L League players in the spotlight, and they’re both named Elijah Cunningham … You have Solanco’s Elijah Cunningham, the Golden Mules’ jack-of-all-trades performer who should be all over the field when top-seeded, unscathed Section 3 champ Solanco welcomes Shippensburg on Friday for a D3-5A quarterfinal clash. And you have Lancaster Catholic ace RB Elijah Cunningham, who is coming off a 302-yard, 5-TD blowout effort in the Crusaders’ win at Schuylkill Valley, which capped a 10-0 ride and the outright Section 5 crown. Catholic is set to welcome West Perry for a D3-3A semifinal on Friday. … Some funky stats: Solanco’s Cunningham has stuffed the stat sheet this fall for the Mules, with 535 rushing yards, four TD runs, 14 catches for 290 yards with five TD grabs and 1,082 all-purpose yards, plus 20 tackles, four INT and six pass breakups. He rarely comes off the field. Meanwhile, Catholic’s Cunningham has raced for 940 yards — 60 stripes shy of a 1,000-yard campaign — with 13 TD runs, and he’s averaging a nifty 7.6 yards per carry to spark the Crusaders’ ground game. And he’s coming off that 300-yard night vs. Schuylkill Valley, with plenty of mo — and a sturdy O-line — in front of him. Cunningham and Cunningham. Remember their names this weekend in win-or-go-home playoff games.

3. Speaking of Lancaster Catholic … a tricky test for the Crusaders when 1-loss West Perry comes to town on Friday. Mustangs’ QB Marcus Quaker is a dual-threat kid behind center; he passed for 99 yards with a TD toss and he rushed for 152 yards with a pair of TD keepers last week vs. Schuylkill Valley, when WP flashed a balanced attack. Mustangs’ K Ian Goodling drilled three field goals vs. SV, including a school-record 48-yarder, and DB Brad Hockenberry had a 19-yard pick-6 interception return for another score. Catholic’s D has been middle-of-the-pack range in Section 5; the Crusaders are allowing 284 yards a game, and they’ve yielded 1,544 rushing yards. Two Catholic D stalwarts to know: LB Zach Dresch had 14 tackles and a sack vs. SV two weeks back, and DT Ah’mir Williams-Anderson had three stops for losses and a sack in the same game vs. the Panthers. They’ll need to keep the pressure on Quaker.

