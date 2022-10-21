LEESPORT - Annville-Cleona running back Phoenix Music was almost given a different name at birth.

“I’m named after the city (in Arizona),” Music said. “It was either that or Memphis (Tennessee).”

Fourteen hundred miles separate those two cities. It felt like the Dutchmen ran that distance Friday night en route to a surprising 42-10 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football win at Schuylkill Valley.

A-C (4-2 league, 6-3 overall) gathered 319 rushing yards, led by Music’s 147 yards and four total TDs.

The performance was surprising because the host Panthers (5-1, 6-3) entered riding a six-game win streak and unbeaten in Section Five play. Plus, earlier in the season, SV beat Hamburg, who beat A-C.

“We went out and played our best,” Music said.

The Dutchmen took a 21-3 lead into halftime after a combined 30 plays and 184 yards, scoring on a 31-yard pitch pass from QB Gavin Keller (6-for-7, 71 yards) to Music, a Cael Harter nine-yard run and a Music 14-yard option run.

It’s worth noting here A-C previously held leads against Elco and Hamburg, which both turned out to be Dutchmen losses. A few A-C mistakes also contributed to the 14-13 loss to Section Five first-place Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 9-0) a couple weeks ago.

“The kids blocked great up front,” A-C coach Matt Gingrich said. “Our backs hit holes. Our precision tonight looked like a college team. Rarely was there a mistake.”

With his d-coordinator unavailable this season, Gingrich has been pulling double-duty in calling both the offense and defense. Both parts were equally dominant Friday, as the A-C defense held SV’s potent ground attack to a season-low 78 rushing yards on 24 carries, with Panthers’ lead back Dom Giuffre kept to a season-low 65 yards on 17 carries.

“I’m a math teacher so I spend a lot of time on tendencies,” Gingrich said. “We knew when they were going to run the ball and where the run was going to be.”

But those A-C defenders still had to make the stop.

The only time they didn’t came in the third quarter, when a Giuffre 10-yard run capped a six-play, 40-yard Panthers drive that was set up after a 49-yard kickoff return from Logan Cammauf. The SV deficit was 28-10 at that point.

But it wouldn’t matter since the Panthers couldn’t stop A-C, who punted once. The Dutchmen gathered 175 yards on 23 plays after halftime, getting scores on an Alex Long 33-yard run reverse play, a Music nine-yard option run and a Music 10-yard run.

A-C is set up nicely for the postseason provided they can win next week’s regular season finale against rival Northern Lebanon (1-5, 2-7). The Dutchmen entered the week at No. 2 in the District Three Class 2A power ratings. The top four teams make the District 3-2A tournament.

Meanwhile, SV will host Lancaster Catholic next Friday, with the Panthers needing to win to nab a share of the Section Five crown.

