ANNVILLE — Annville-Cleona opened the football season on all cylinders Friday in its nonleague contest against Hanover, and even if the Dutchmen did tap the brakes a bit late, they did post an impressive 52-19 victory.

A-C scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, then after a slight rally by the Nighthawks, Cael Harter put the game out of reach with a 33-yard touchdown run as the second quarter clock expired for a 40-12 lead.

Turning point

The Dutchmen were already cruising, up 14-0 midway through the first quarter, but essentially ended any hopes for Hanover when a kickoff was muffed and A-C recovered on the Nighthawks’ 36-yard line. Four plays later, Harter scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to put the home team up 20-0 with 4:49 left in the opening period.

Stars of the game

Bryce Keller ran for 230 yards on 32 carries. He scored the Dutchmen’s first touchdown, a 10-yard carry just 86 seconds into the game. Most of Keller’s yardage came in the first quarter, when he had 122 yards on 13 rushes. He also had a deflected pass on defense in the first period.

In addition to the two rushing touchdowns mentioned above, Harter also scored on defense with a 25-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. Jon Shay and Cam Connelly also had two rushing touchdowns each. Shay’s scores were from 8 and 19 yards out, while Connelly hit the end zone from 10 and 1 yard away.

Stat of the night

This contest looked like the opening game for both sides. A-C had 15 penalties for 120 yards. Hanover was flagged 12 times for 75 yards. However, the Nighthawks were more hurt by their mistakes. Nine of them came in the first quarter, including three plays in a row, while they were falling behind 33-0.

A-C had 80 snaps, and in usual Dutchmen fashion, ran on 76 of them.

Up next

The Dutchmen now look forward to a game at Lebanon County rival Elco on Thursday night. Hanover will continue its tour of the Lancaster-Lebanon League with a trip to Columbia on Friday.