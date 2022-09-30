KUTZTOWN — Annville-Cleona got the big plays it needed to hold off Kutztown en route to a 42-28 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football victory Friday night.

The first 30 seconds on the clock were quite eventful, as both teams traded punches right away.

Annville-Cleona started with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Alex Long, and Kutztown responded on its first offensive play with a 70-yard run by Brendan Ackley.

Then, on the very next play, the Cougars’ Jacob Lafferty intercepted a Gavin Keller pass.

It was a defining night for A-C’s Long, however.

Along with the opening kickoff return, he caught a perfect pass from QB Gavin Keller and took it to the house for a 75-yard score to give the Dutchmen the lead for good in the third quarter. Keller completed only two passes but both were for touchdowns, the other a 21-yard pass to Jonathon Shay in the first quarter.

Kutztown was able to keep A-C running back Phoenix Music in check for most of the night. Music finished with 75 yards on 20 carries but did surpass 1,000 yards for the season in just the sixth game of the year.

Running back Brendan Ackley carried the Cougars in the first half, rushing for 138 yards on seven carries. He finished the night strong with 213 yards on 18 carries to go along with two scores. The Cougars finished with 382 yards on the ground, but in the end the big plays hurt them.

Up next

Kutztown (0-3 L-L, 1-5 overall) looks to rebound next week as it travels to Northern Lebanon in a Section Five game Friday at 7 p.m. Annville-Cleona (2-1, 4-2) will host Lancaster Catholic.