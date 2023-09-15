HAMBURG — Annville-Cleona dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball for a convincing 28-7 win over Hamburg in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football opener Friday night at Hawk Stadium.

The Dutchmen (1-0 L-L, 2-2 overall) ran their triple-option offense to perfection in gaining 270 yards on the ground and completely controlling the clock. The Dutchmen did not punt all night.

Running backs Bryce Keller and Cael Harter combined for 187 rushing yards. Quarterback Cameron Connelly added 70 yards on the ground and threw for 94 yards on just five pass attempts. Jonathan Shay caught two passes for 63 yards.

Hamburg (0-1, 3-1) came into the game with over 1,000 total yards passing in their three nonleague wins.

The Hawks were not in sync all night on offense. Quarterback Tyler Shuey, who had passed for over 300 yards in each of his previous three games, finished with 194 yards passing on 37 attempts with an interception. He was under pressure all night long as Annville-Cleona’s defensive line got the better of Hamburg’s offensive line.