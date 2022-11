The rain is on the way, and the postponements are piling up.

Three District 3 football playoff games involving L-L League teams have now been moved:

> Shippensburg at Solanco is Saturday at 6 p.m.

> Trinity at Annville-Cleona is Saturday at 7 p.m.

> Dover at Exeter is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates.

