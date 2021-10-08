Something has come over the Annville-Cleona football team. A whole lot of physicality, a little bit of fundamentals and some emerging confidence.

On a mild Friday night at their home field, the Little Dutchmen posted their second mercy-rule triumph in as many weeks, this time smashing visiting Pequea Valley 55-21. Combining some huge chunk plays with long drives, Annville-Cleona recorded touchdowns on each of its first eight possessions.

It led 48-13 at the break.

Six different Little Dutchmen found their way into the end zone, including Rogan Harter and Phoenix Music, who tallied a pair of scores apiece.

With the triumph, the Little Dutchmen improved to 2-0 in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, and 3-3 overall. The loss dropped Pequea Valley to 0-2, 1-5.

A nice return of the opening kickoff by Harter set up Chase Maguire for the 3-yard touchdown that staked Annville-Cleona to a 6-0 lead. Three minutes later, Little Dutchmen pushed their lead to 13-0 when quarterback Gavin Keller hit Ethan Missimer with a 72-yard catch-and-run down the right sideline.

A-C used good field position to score its third touchdown, a 1-yard Music plunge. Then, three seconds before the period was out, the Little Dutchmen tallied their fourth first-quarter touchdown, a 75-yard Harter run that ran the score to 26-0.

Turning point

After Alex Long had hauled in a 36-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Gavin Keller 46 ticks before intermission, Chase Maguire added the two-point conversion on a run to invoke the mercy rule for the entire second half.

Star of the game

In addition to his two rushing touchdowns, Harter piled up 160 yards on the ground, on just five carries, all of which came in the first half.

Key statistic

Annville-Cleona outgained Pequea Valley 605 total yards to 121.

Quotable

“We were very happy with how we played, until those last two defensive series of the first half,” Annville-Cleona head coach Matt Gingrich said. “I was happy because we played physical. We moved the ball on offense. It was similar to last week (a 41-0 victory at Northern Lebanon).”

Up next

Pequea Valley visits Octorara in a 7 p.m. start next Friday. Columbia is at Annville-Cleona.