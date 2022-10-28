From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

A few more Week 10 notables and nuggets to put a bow on this week’s preview items:

1. Northern Lebanon at Annville-Cleona in a Lebanon County backyard rivalry scrap on Friday, and with a win, the Dutchmen should put the D3-2A No. 1 seed under lock and key. A-C’s top priority vs. the Vikings: Cooling off NL WR James Voight, who is simply scorching in the pass-catching department. He hauled in 14 receptions for 273 yards with a trio of TD snags last week vs. Hamburg, as QB Kael Erdman passed for 344 yards. The Dutchmen will need some lock-down pass coverage in this encounter, so keep an eye on DB Cael Harter (71 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 6 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) and DB Cameron Connelly (41 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 pass breakups) to keep tabs on Voight on the flanks. Voight is second in the league in both receptions (50) and receiving yards (944) and he has nine TD grabs, while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. A-C has five interceptions and 13 takeaways in all. Get it done defensively here against Voight, Erdman and the Vikings’ pass-happy attack, and the Dutchmen are looking at all home games in the D3 playoffs. … FYI: A-C’s three losses — against Elco, Hamburg and Lancaster Catholic, who are all in position to make the D3 playoffs heading into their Week 10 games — are by a grand total of 17 points, including a stinger 3-point setback vs. Elco and a heart-breaker 1-pointer vs. undefeated Lancaster Catholic.

2. It’s been a funky season for Columbia, which has trotted out four quarterbacks and never really found an offensive groove through the first nine weeks. But the Crimson Tide has flashed a stingy defense, which is allowing 240.8 yards a game; that’s No. 1 in Section 5 and eighth-best in the league. Columbia has yielded just 544 passing yards, second-fewest in the league. The Tide will pack up the bus and head to Hamburg on Friday, as the Hawks prep for a run in the D3-3A playoffs. Columbia’s rush-D will be in the spotlight in this clash; Hamburg has hammered out 2,304 rushing yards, and the Hawks have a plethora of backs who can do damage: RB Pierce Mason (942 rushing yards, 17 TD) and RB Derek Ruiz (404 rushing yards, 4 TD) are both due back from nagging injuries this week, with Mason knocking on the door of a 1,000-yard season, and QB Xander Menapace (519 rushing yards, 12 TD) has been excellent on keepers. Tack on RB Leland Moore, who bolted for 232 yards with a pair of TD runs last week vs. Northern Lebanon, and Hamburg has a lot of weapons to keep an eye on. Two ball-hawker Tide ‘backers to watch in this clash: Stoudamire Campbell (97 tackles, 8 for losses, 4 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) and Steven Rivas (75 tackles, 3 for losses, 4 QB hurries, 1 INT) can swarm and stick you. They’ll have to help keep Hamburg’s backs under wraps.

3. Did some thumbing around, and came across at least three L-L League defensive stalwarts who have 100 or more tackles heading into Week 10: Northern Lebanon LB Luke Shaffer (141.5), Donegal LB Noah Rohrer (106) and Ephrata DB Jeremiah Knowles (101) are all north of 100 stops. … Shaffer suffered a season-ending injury last week vs. Hamburg, so his eye-popping 141.5 sticks — a single-season program record — will be his season total. … Not everyone posts and/or sends along their defensive numbers on a weekly basis, so there might be some other L-L League players in the 100-tackle club this season. We’re aware of Shaffer, Rohrer and Knowles.

