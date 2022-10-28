ANNVILLE — After an impressive victory in Week Nine against Schuylkill Valley, Annville-Cleona closed out its regular season schedule with a dominant 48-10 football win Friday night over visiting Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five play.

The victory also effectively locked up the top seed in the District Three Class 2A playoffs for the Dutchmen.

Play-by-play

Vikings return man Myles Watson mishandled the opening kickoff and immediately turned the ball over, giving A-C (5-2 L-L, 7-3 overall) prime starting real estate deep inside the red zone.

The Dutchmen, however, were unable to capitalize on this excellent field position, losing a fumble shortly after to return possession to Northern Lebanon (1-6, 2-8).

Vikings quarterback Kael Erdman then squandered a promising drive by tossing an errant interception to A-C senior Alex Long.

Later in the first quarter, kicker Garrett Bohn booted a 24-yard field goal to give Northern Lebanon an early 3-0 advantage.

Following two more turnovers —both fumbles — A-C senior Phoenix Music responded early in the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown scamper to put the Dutchmen ahead 7-3.

Midway through the quarter, Erdman lobbed another crucial interception to junior Darrian Holloway, which resulted in a 45-yard end zone trip that extended A-C’s lead to 14-3.

Music, who leads the league in carries and rushing yards, tacked on two more TD runs on 2- and 14-yard carries to up the score to 28-3 at halftime.

Key factors

Led by Music (more than 200 rushing yards and 3 TDs on 28 carries), A-C dialed up its run-heavy Veer offense early and often to pound the Vikings’ defense into submission, exceeding 350 yards on the ground.

Conversely, senior wideout James Voight (134 yards and a score on five receptions) and Myles Watson (150-plus rushing yards) bolstered the Vikings’ balanced offensive attack, amassing just over 300 yards of total production.

Northern Lebanon (one fumble, four interceptions) and A-C (three fumbles) combined to commit eight turnovers.

Up next

Annville-Cleona will now look to the district playoffs, awaiting the brackets that should be released this weekend.