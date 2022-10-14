The Annville-Cleona Dutchmen spoiled the Pequea Valley Braves’ homecoming as they beat the Braves in dominant fashion 59-12 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five football game Friday night.

The Braves (1-4 L-L, 1-7 overall) started strong, driving down the field on the very first possession of the game. Junior back Dontae Petershiem put Pequea Valley on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown rush.

However, the Dutchmen’s defense was able to lock things up after giving up the touchdown on the first drive of the game. The Braves didn’t see the end zone again until late in the fourth quarter and were pinned in their own half of the field for the majority of the night.

“We’ve gotten off to slower starts,” Annville-Cleona coach Matt Gingrich said.

The Braves had spells on offense where they were able to move the ball, but they constantly found themselves deep into their own half.

Annville-Cleona’s offense moved through shifty senior running back Phoenix Music. Music led the way for the Dutchmen (3-2, 5-3), who got whatever they wanted through the ground game. Annville-Cleona totaled 316 yards on the ground, and Music contributed 166 of those ground yards on 26 carries. The Dutchmen ground out first downs and wore down Pequea Valley’s defense.

The Dutchmen had excellent field position all game and were incredibly efficient with it, capitalizing on almost every possession they had. A-C wasn’t forced to punt the ball all night.

Quotable

“The standard for us is to play well,” Gingrich said. “It’s great to have a win where you play up to the standards that you have.”

Up next

Annville-Cleona will play road warriors again in Week Nine, looking to carry momentum into Schuylkill Valley. Pequea Valley will travel to Lancaster Catholic.