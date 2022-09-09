ANNVILLE — Coming off a last-minute loss in Week Two against Elco, Annville-Cleona (2-1) righted the ship with a decisive 42-14 nonleague football win Friday night over visiting Littlestown (0-3).

This game marked the Dutchmen’s third consecutive victory over Littlestown since 2019, when A-C bested the Thunderbolts in the District Three Class 3A playoffs, 39-12.

Play-by-play

Junior Colby Hahn pounded in a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter — followed by a missed extra point — to give Littlestown an early 6-0 lead.

A-C responded with two scores, an 11-yard TD rush from Dominic Funk and a 6-yard scoring scamper from Alex Long, to put the Dutchmen up 14-6 to open the second quarter.

The Dutchmen and Thunderbolts traded fumbles on the goal line, before Hahn finally capitalized with a 5-yard TD run, recovering his own fumble in the end zone for Littlestown.

Thunderbolts QB Alex Popoff connected with Nathan Thomas on a two-point conversion to tie the score at 14-14.

Senior Phoenix Music, who leads the L-L League in carries and rushing yards, scored on a 7-yard sprint to put the Dutchmen up 21-14 heading into halftime.

A-C busted out of the locker rooms on offense, tacking three more TDs onto the scoreboard (two rushing scores from Music, another from Long) in the second half to seal the Thunderbolts' fate, 42-14.

Key factors

Phoenix Music (18 carries for 238 yards and three TDs) and Alex Long (two TDs on three carries) were able to kickstart the Dutchmen's run-heavy Veer attack — which entered Week Three leading the league in total rushing offense — and exceed 400 yards on the ground.

Alex Popoff (15-of-26 passing for 100-plus yards and a two-point conversion with one interception) and Colby Hahn (13 carries for 35 yards and two TDs) kept the Thunderbolts competitive on the offensive side of the ball, amassing just over 250 yards of total offense.

Up next

Annville-Cleona will host Hamburg next Friday, Littlestown faces Hanover at home.