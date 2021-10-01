Turning point

LEBANON — Ephrata opened Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football play by spoiling Lebanon's homecoming and posting a 48-32 road win on Friday night. The Mounts (1-0 L-L, 4-2 overall) were led by Andre Weidman's five rushing touchdowns.

Lebanon (0-1, 0-6) was hanging around late in the second quarter, down just 28-20 in the last two minutes of the first half. The Cedars had a first-and-10 near midfield when a deep ball by Emmanuel Mason was intercepted at Ephrata's 21 by Weidman, who ran it back to Lebanon's 40. Seven plays later Weidman ran in a touchdown from three yards out for a 35-20 halftime lead.

Stars of the game

Weidman was nearly unstoppable, gaining 252 yards on 29 carries. He scored five rushing touchdowns on carries of 55, 33, 48, 3 and 25 yards, respectively. Evan Boley contributed to the win with 114 receiving yards on five catches. For Lebanon, Mason had 18 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 224 passing yards and three more scores.

Key statistic

Two plays. Ephrata's first three offensive touchdown drives were two plays, each of which ended with a scoring run by Weidman. The other first-half score? No plays — or at least no offensive snaps. That was on a 46-yard punt return by Jeremiah Knowles that put Ephrata up for good, 14-8 with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Mounts did have one longer scoring drive later in the game, an eight-play sequence in the third quarter that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sam McCracken to Boley.

Up next

Ephrata will look to stay in the Section Three mix next Friday, when it hosts Lancaster Catholic. Lebanon will continue to look for its first win when it travels to Garden Spot.