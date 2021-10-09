They say football is a game of inches. In the case of Ephrata’s 29-21 Lanacaster-Lebanon League Section Three win over Lancaster Catholic in a homecoming showdown at War Memorial Field on Friday night, it was a game of minutes — as in seven.

That short of a span in the fourth quarter was all it took to secure the win for Ephrata. First, Andre Weidman, who had himself a night — racking up 235 yards on 31 carries with two scores, while eclipsing the 1,000-yard barrier this season — scampered 55 yards with 7:07 left to knot things up at 21-21.

Then, at the seven-minute mark, the Mounts (2-0 L-L, 5-2 overall) recovered a fumble deep in Catholic's territory, and on a first-and-15, Sam McCracken connected with Jeremiah Knowles for a 27-yard score. That gave Ephrata a 6-point lead, which was followed up by Weidman's 2-point conversion run.

“In the moment I saw one of the players fall down, and I was like, ‘I have to get it,’ ” Weidman said. “There is a saying, ‘Big-time players make big-time plays,’ and we really needed it. They had all the momentum. They were killing us … that is a good team. And my linemen made a big hole and I even brought out my stiff-arm. I couldn’t have hit 1,000 tonight without my linemen.”

Ephrata also got its second score of the game on another good pass play, when McCracken found Anthony Stidhman from 7 yards out.

The Crusaders (0-2, 3-4) were able to put their first points on the board right before the half. Following a fumble recovery, Will Cranford connected with tight end Eddie Dresch, and Daniel Mueller hit the PAT.

Mason McClair tied things up with his touchdown in the third, while Tony Cruz put Catholic's final points on the board from 1 yard out, with 7:42 left in the game.

Quotable

“It was a huge win, gut check. The kids rallied,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. “We just talk about all the time in believing, finishing, play with enthusiasm and love for your teammates, and we probably played our best seven minutes of football when it mattered in the final seven minutes of the game.”

Play of the game

While there were many turning points, and Weidman put up good numbers, this one goes to the defensive unit. After the Mounts took a 7-0 lead, Catholic returned the ball to the Mounts’ 9 on the ensuing kickoff. On the first play, Devon Litten jumped up and promptly picked off Cranford’s pass. Litten also had a huge punt as time waned that pinned the Crusaders' deep.

Up next

The Mounts are back home at War Memorial Stadium next Friday in another key section matchup against Donegal, which fell to Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday, while the Crusaders head to Lebanon.