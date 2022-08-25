At long last, the 37 football teams in the new-look Lancaster-Lebanon League are in the starting gates, and are set for their Week 1 assignments.

Hallelujah.

There are (gulp) 28 nonleague games on the slate — including a trio of traveling-trophy showdown tilts — with 25 matchups set for Friday and three more on Saturday. Friday’s games are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. sharp.

Heat acclimatization? Check. Training camp? Check. Scrimmages? Check. Week 1 prep? You betcha. Here’s previewing all of the Week 1 clashes:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley: A couple of local combatants will square off in Witmer, where the Buckskins, with rookie skipper Jon Scepanski calling the shots, will begin their season honoring fallen teammates Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook. Nifty QB matchup here, with PM vet Eli Warfel matching wits with CV triggerman Macoy Kneisley. Winner gets some much-needed momentum moving forward. … Key stat: Kinda hard to believe, but PM averaged just 206 yards a game last season — fourth from the bottom in the L-L League. … Key kid: CV RB Nick Tran bolted for 744 yards with 10 TD jaunts last fall. Comets’ D must keep him under wraps.

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley: A pair of longtime D3-6A power-punchers locking horns in this showdown, as the Eagles unveil their new-look Chapman Field facility — where the PIAA championship games will be contested in December, by the way. All eyes on MT QB Hayden Johnson, a 2,000-yard passer last year, as the Blue Streaks show off their retooled O-line. … Key stat: Manheim Township yielded 2,000-plus rushing yards last fall, so that’s an area the Streaks will be looking to clean up this time around. … Key kid: Manheim Township C Austin Day is the Streaks’ lone experienced O-line protector up front. We’re anxious to see how the new guys slotted in around him handle their debuts.

Hempfield at Dallastown: Black Knights’ D — their calling card in 2021 — will be tested immediately by Wildcats’ sleek wideout Kenny Johnson, a Pitt commit and a home-run hitter on the flanks. Heads up, Hempfield DB crew. … Key stat: Hempfield’s D gave up just 239 yards a game last fall — third-best in the L-L League behind Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central. … Key kid: Hempfield RB-LB Grant Hoover will be a busy body on both sides of the ball.

Roman Catholic at Wilson: Yes, the Cahillites are known more for their basketball prowess, but they’ll bring a bushel of athletes to West Lawn — with at least a half dozen D1 blue-chippers, Wilson skipper Doug Dahms noted — as the Bulldogs get the first of two looks at a pair Philadelphia nonleague foes; Wilson will welcome Martin Luther King in Week 3. Roman was 3-7 last fall, including a win over Philly power La Salle College. … Key stat: Wilson was one of three L-L League squads to churn out 3,000-plus rushing yards last fall, joining Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg. … Key kid: That said, the Bulldogs must replace a pair of 1,000-yard backs, so keep an eye on RB Cleveland Harding here, as he slides in for RB Jadyn Jones.

Abraham Lincoln at Cedar Crest: Host Falcons would love a hot start — and they have the O weapons to put up some crooked numbers — and they’ll welcome the Railsplitters — yeah, we’re digging that nickname, too — who will gas up the bus and make the trek from Philly. Lincoln went 7-1 in the Public League last year. … Key stat: Cedar Crest’s pass D was stingy last fall, giving up just 777 air yards — and 258 yards a game against total, good for No. 3 in Section 1 behind Hempfield and Wilson. … Key kid: CC DE Erik McLaughlin will be active off the edge.

Reading at CD East: Red Knights make the trip over to Harrisburg for a throw-down against the Panthers, a 6A playoff team last fall, and prepping for the rigors of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth slate. Reading skipper Troy Godinet makes his debut, and QB Amier Burdine slips back in behind center after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. … Key stat: CD East was held to 122 yards and turned the ball over four times — including a pick-6 — in its 35-2 setback against Hempfield in last year’s D3-6A quarterfinals. … Key kid: Reading LB Gabriel Laws has some varsity time under his belt. He’ll need to swarm and make plenty of sticks vs. the Panthers.

Warwick at Cocalico: Hang a star next to this clash, as the former Section 2 foes knock heads in Denver. The Eagles are 2-1 in their last three meetings vs. the Warriors, including a 21-13 win over Warwick in the 2019 D3-5A semifinals. Cocalico beat Cedar Cliff the next week for district gold. … Key stat: Warwick whittled out 354 yards a game last fall — fourth-best in the L-L League. Warriors will get a Cocalico D that brought up the rear in the league last season. … Key kid: It is QB Josh Myer’s turn to pilot Cocalico’s Flexbone attack. He’ll have a couple of O-line stalwarts in front of him in Chuckie Drain and Chase Tucker to make holes.

Manheim Central at West Chester East: A road trip for the Barons, who are set to unleash a bevy of returning defensive standouts. After this game, Manheim Central gets five home games in a row. East went 2-8 last fall and will be breaking in a new QB — as will the Barons, who are handing the O keys to Zac Hahn. … Key stat: Manheim Central LB Kahlen Watt returned three interceptions for touchdowns last fall. … Key kid: Any number of Barons’ hard-hitting defenders to keep an eye on this season, but we’ll start here with LB Rocco Daugherty. He should be a real force in the middle for Manheim Central.

Lebanon at Palmyra: It’s a backyard scrap at Buck Swank Stadium, where the Cedars and the Cougars will collide. Can Lebanon get going on the right foot and snap a maddening 12-game losing skid? With 18 starters coming back, the Cedars sure hope so. Meanwhile, Chris Pavone will be making his debut as Palmyra's skipper in this showdown. … Key stat: Lebanon gave up 355 yards a game last season — third-most in the L-L League behind McCaskey and Cocalico. … Key kid: Lebanon QB-LB Emanuel Mason had a breakout season on both sides of the ball last fall for the Cedars, who are expecting even bigger and better things from him this time around.

Exeter at Daniel Boone: It’s the Pig Iron Bowl between the Eagles and the Blazers, who are longtime border rivals. Exeter leads the trophy series 38-17-1, and the Eagles, who will be opening defense of their D3-5A title, will be debuting their new QB in this one: Holdover signal-caller Mason Rotelli earned the starting nod in camp, replacing all-star Colin Payne, meaning Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer will remain at TE, as Exeter preps to face DB’s retooled D. … Key stat: DB QB Dean Rotter was picked off just three times last fall, when he slid in behind center because of an injury in Week 1. Now, he knows the ropes. … Key kid: Exeter interior line stud Anthony Caccese recently committed to the University of Delaware.

Spring-Ford at Governor Mifflin: With a lot of fresh faces set to make their debut — 18 total new starters in all, nine on both sides of the ball — the retooling Mustangs are hoping to keep this current hot streak going. The Rams, who missed the D1 playoffs last fall, must replace ace QB Ryan Freed. S-F will get another L-L League outfit, Manheim Township, in Week 4. … Key stat: Mifflin averaged 409 yards and 47 points a game last season out of its vaunted Veer, when 2,000-yard rusher Nick Singleton spearheaded the charge. … Key kid: GM RB Ayden Martin, a Monmouth recruit, makes his debut as Singleton’s heir apparent coming out of the Mustangs’ backfield.

Muhlenberg at Octorara: Muhls and Braves will crack the pads in Atglen, where Octorara is hoping for some carryover momentum coming off last year’s playoff ride, while Muhlenberg is looking to snap a hair-pulling 2-27 slide. Winner here gets some good vibes moving forward. And that’s a good thing. … Key stat: Octorara cranked out 394 yards a game last season — No. 2 in the L-L League behind Columbia. … Key kid: We’re expecting RB-LB Zion Raison-Peters to be a two-way terror for the Braves.

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg: The Milk Jug trophy will be in the building when the Golden Mules and the Pioneers get together. Never any love lost in this backyard scrap, as L-S leads the trophy series 9-3, with three wins in a row to hog up the Jug. Spotlight on the defenses in this clash; Solanco must curtail L-S’s quick-strike spread, while the Pioneers have to wrap-and-tackle the Mules’ triple-option. Trench play should determine this winner. … Key stat: L-S owned the L-L League’s top-ranked D last year, allowing a scant 184 yards a game, with five shutout victories. … Key kid: Solanco QB Brody Mellinger returns to pilot the Mules’ O. He must stand tall and make the right reads against L-S’s unrelenting pressure.

Ephrata at Red Lion: Road trip for the Mountaineers, who are thinking big with multiple key-cogs coming back, including ace RB-DB Andre Weidman. They’ll get a Lions’ squad coming off a 2-8 season, with some holes to plug. … Key stat: Ephrata’s opportunistic D had 28 sacks, 82.5 tackles for losses, 21 QB hurries and 16 takeaways last season. … Key kid: Healthy and ready for the rigors of trench warfare, Mounts’ OL-DL vet Weston Nolt is poised for a big season up front.

Garden Spot at Conrad Weiser: Intriguing matchup here, as the Spartans are looking to stay hot after last year’s .500 finish, while the Scouts break in some new pieces — while gearing up for the dastardly Section 4 grind ahead. … Key stat: Garden Spot K Walker Martin got his name in the PIAA record book last fall when he booted five field goals in a game. He’s since graduated, and will be missed on the Spartans’ special teams unit. … Key kid: Donovan Gingrich is set for his debut behind center for the Scouts. Definitely remember his name moving forward.

Fleetwood at Kutztown: A couple of old Berks League playmates will lock horns in the Hall of Fame trophy game. Fleetwood leads that series by a 7-1 count. Kutztown clipped Fleetwood back in 2009, and that was the Cougars’ last Berks League Section 2 victory — a string that hit 74 straight setbacks before Kutztown jumped to the L-L League. … Key stat: Fleetwood averaged 33 points a game last season, when the Tigers beat Boyertown 48-35 in an Eastern Conference playoff clash. They’ll be under the guidance of rookie skipper Steve Pangburn, starting Friday. … Key kid: Kutztown QB Jacob Lafferty is a dual-threat performer who should keep Fleetwood’s D busy.

Twin Valley at Schuylkill Valley: Circle this one. The Raiders, with rookie coach Brett Myers making his debut, want to ride the momentum of last year’s playoff journey, the first in program history. The Panthers, with skipper Bruce Harbach now fully engulfed in the program in his second season, want to get everyone’s attention right out of the chute. … Key stat: TV WR Trey Freeman finished up his Raiders’ career last fall with 2,250 receiving yards — No. 1 in Berks County history. TV must replace Freeman on the flanks this season. … Key kid: SV QB Michael Goad is set to make his debut behind center, piloting the Panthers’ spread scheme.

West York at Elco: The Raiders will christen their refurbished stadium, including a new turf playing surface. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs head to Myerstown coming off a 0-10 season, and they’re in a 3-23 funk. Elco, which just missed out on another playoff bid last fall, debuts Dom Thornton at QB. … Key stat: Elco had 291 passing yards last season — fewest in the L-L League. That’s a not a stunner, by the way; the Raiders are known for their Veer, ground-and-pound ways. … Key kid: Welcome back, Elco RB-LB Jake Williams. He missed all but one game last fall while battling injuries — after his breakout ninth-grade season in 2020. Can he recapture that form?

Loyalsock at Berks Catholic: The Lancers will bring their high-octane O attack to Reading, where the Saints’ D will be tested right out of the chute by Loyalsock QB Tyler Gee, a 2,000-yard passer last fall. Conversely, the Lancers must contain BC speed-back Jay Jay Jordan, a breakaway machine and constant TD threat. … Key stat: BC’s D had 11 interceptions last year — four by Jordan from his cover-corner spot. … Key kid: Will Hess, who attempted all of one pass last fall for the Saints, slides into the QB spot to steer the Wing-T for BC.

York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic: Tricky opener for the host Crusaders, who welcome the reigning D3-2A champs to town; the Fighting Irish crunched Upper Dauphin in last year’s title game, and they’re set to return dual-threat QB Levan McFadden, who accounted for 1,600 yards and 26 TDs last fall. … Key stat: Lancaster Catholic yielded 2,500-plus rushing yards last season. … Key kid: Crusaders’ RB-LB Terrell Crawley made a splash on both sides of the ball last year. This season, Lancaster Catholic will be counting on him to be a serious playmaker.

Eastern York at Columbia: Keep an eye on the sidelines in the “River Rivalry” matchup, as former Crimson Tide coach Bud Kyle — who guided Columbia to the Section 4 crown and into the D3-2A semifinals last fall — brings his Golden Knights’ squad across the river to take on his old team. Meanwhile, Brady Mathias makes his debut as the Tide’s new skipper. … Key stat: With record-smashing QB Robert Footman winging passes all over the lot, Columbia averaged 447 yards a game last season — far and away tops in the L-L League. … Key kid: Hello, Daezjon Giles. From all indications, he’ll step into Footman’s XL spikes at QB this season for the Tide.

Pequea Valley at Biglerville: A long bus ride over to Adams County for the Braves, who get a Canners’ squad coming off a 0-9 season in which they were outscored 363-24. Mike Choi makes his debut in his second stint as PV’s skipper, and the Braves would love to welcome him back with a win. … Key stat: PV averaged just 173 yards a game last fall, second-fewest in the L-L League. Hence Choi’s choice to install a Wing-T set this time around. … Key kid: Speaking of the Wing-T, PV QB Peyton Temple returns behind center, and he’ll be piloting the Braves’ new-look O vs. Biglerville.

Annville-Cleona at Hanover: It’s the first of three L-L League opponents for the Nighthawks, who get Columbia and Pequea Valley over the next two weeks. With plenty of skill-kid and trench-protector cogs coming back, the Dutchmen are thinking big. Meanwhile, Hanover will be unveiling its refurbished stadium in this clash. … Key stat: A-C averaged 288 rushing yards a game last fall, and Veer QB Gavin Keller returns to guide the O yet again. … Key kid: A-C jack-of-all-trades Alex Long had 98 tackles last fall. We’re expecting triple-digits in the stick column from him this time around.

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove: The Vikings and the Cardinals — annual Week 1 backyard foes over the years — recently flip-flopped venues for this opener. Because of ongoing construction at NL, PG will now host on Friday. All eyes on the Vikings’ revamped O-line in this clash, as Dave Shiffer makes his debut as the Cardinals' coach. … Key stat: NL rushed for 964 yards last season — second-fewest in the L-L League. They’ll need that new-look O-line to start making holes up front if the Vikings hope to improve on that rush number. … Key kid: NL QB Grady Stichler split time between QB and RB last fall. He can make you miss.

Hamburg at Halifax: Hawks will load up the bus and make a 68-mile trek to Halifax to face a Wildcats’ club coming off a 1-7 season. With QB Xander Menapace back flinging passes in Hamburg's new-look spread scheme, the Hawks — with rookie coach Matt Hoffert set to make his sideline debut here — are jonesing for a hot start. … Key stat: Halifax yielded 48 points a game last season. … Key kid: Hamburg’s Derrick Ruiz should have more of a featured role this season; his big brother, Diohnny Ruiz, was an all-state pick last fall, and he finished his career as Hamburg’s all-time leading rusher with 2,628 stripes.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Donegal at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.: A terrific backyard rivalry game between the Indians and the Bears, who will have a mid-morning, bring-your-brunch clash in E-town. Donegal, with a bunch of newbie O-line starters in the trenches, is hoping for a return playoff trip. The Bears — with rookie skipper Keith Stokes making his debut — could use some mojo heading into their wide-open Section 3 journey. … Key stat: Donegal’s D amassed 48.5 hits for losses, 14.5 sacks and 11 interceptions last season — five by Landen Baughman, the Indians’ DB-QB du jour. He’s set to return from an elbow injury, by the way. … Key kid: E-town QB Josh Rudy, an 1,800-yard passer last year, once again has the keys to the Bears’ O attack.

McCaskey at John Bartram, 1 p.m.: This game was originally slated to be played at Villanova University, but those plans fell through at the last minute, and now Bartram, situated on 67th Street in Philly, is hosting. Bartram went 5-3 last fall — three of those victories came via shutout — and the Braves play in the Philly Pub Independence Conference, along with PIAA power Imhotep Charter. McCaskey skipper Ben Thompson reports that this will be the first time the Red Tornado tangles with Bartram in 75 years. … Key stat: McCaskey yielded 355 yards a game last season, second-most in the L-L League. … Key kid: Tornado LB Jose Garcia returns to spearhead McCaskey’s defense. He’ll be making the switch from D-end to LB this fall.

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.: K-D took some serious graduation hits from last year’s D3-4A semifinal squad, and now they get a fired-up Spartans’ outfit opening defense of their back-to-back-to-back D3-3A crowns, and thinking big once again with a ton of talent back in tow. … Key stat: Wyo outscored its opponents by a whopping 671-134 last fall, when the Spartans went 15-1, won the Berks Section 2 title and its third D3 crown in a row, but fell to Central Valley 7-0 in the PIAA finale. … Key kid: Wyo RB Drew Eisenhower was an 800-yard rusher last fall, and that number should go up, with him running behind the Spartans’ mammoth O-line.

