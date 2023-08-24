Football is back — rejoice, pigskin fans — and it will be a busy Week 1 for the 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, with 28 games on Friday’s overflowing docket.

The jam-packed slate features three trophy games — headlined by Lampeter-Strasburg and Solanco duking it out in the annual Milk Jug clash — and one playoff rematch from last fall.

Here’s breaking down and previewing all of Friday’s action, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m., unless noted. And away we go …

Cocalico at Warwick: The Eagles open defense of their District 3 Class 5A title with a backyard scrap against the Warriors, who will christen their new stadium digs in Lititz. Warwick had eight road games last fall because of construction at the school, and the Warriors will get seven home dates to enjoy their new surroundings this time around. Enjoy all of that home cooking, fellas. … Key stat: Cocalico RB Sam Steffey rushed for 1,829 yards last season, third-most in the L-L League behind a pair of 2,000-yard backs — Manheim Central’s Brycen Armold and Annville-Cleona’s Phoenix Music. … Key kid: All eyes on Warwick QB Trevor Evans, who will be making his first varsity start behind center for the Warriors. … And this: Cocalico outlasted Warwick 42-27 last year, and the Eagles have a 2-1 lead in regular-season meetings since 2020. In 2019, Cocalico rallied past the Warriors 21-13 in the D3-5A semifinals, on its way to the title and a trip to the PIAA Final Four. The Eagles went back last year for the second time in four years after upending previously undefeated Exeter — on the Eagles’ home turf in Reading. Cocalico will try and make it three trips in five years starting now. … FYI: Skipper Bryan Strohl — the reigning PSFCA Class 5A Coach of the Year — and his Eagles open the season at No. 6 in the PennLive Class 5A state rankings. … FYI II: Bummer news for Warwick LB Mahkel Tate, who announced on his social media this week that he’ll miss the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident this summer. Get well soon, young man.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco: It’s the always popular Milk Jug trophy game, and the Pioneers hold a 9-4 lead in the series, although the Golden Mules swiped it back for the first time in three years last fall with a hard-fought 40-35 victory in Lampeter. … Key stat: L-S posted three victories via shutout last fall, over Penn Manor (35-0), Donegal (35-0) and Elco (49-0). … Key kid: Solanco S Landon Steele is the Mules’ top returning tackler; he was in on 55 stops, with eight hits for losses, plus five pass breakups and a fumble recovery last year for Solanco, which ran the regular-season table and won the Section 3 crown, its first league title since 2015.

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township: Rematch alert: MT outlasted CV in last year’s D3-6A quarterfinals, and the Blue Streaks ended up going to the finale, falling there to Harrisburg. It was a payback win for Township, which fell at CV on a rainy night back in Week 1. … Key stat: In two games against CV last year, MT QB Hayden Johnson, a Lehigh commit, completed 47-of-57 passes (a snazzy 82%) for 640 yards with six TD tosses. Landon Kennel, a Monmouth commit, caught 17 of those passes for 202 yards with a trio of TD grabs, including the game-winner in the Streaks’ riveting, time-running-out 37-31 playoff win at CV. … Key kid: MT LB Declan Clancy returns to make sticks. He piled up 127 of them a year ago to spark Township’s D. … FYI: Johnson opens the season 360 passing yards shy of 5,000 in his career. … And this: Each season, Township’s staff hands jersey No. 1 to a deserving player. It’s a badge of honor in Neffsville. This season, Johnson will wear No. 1. The Streaks also award a scholarship in honor of former student-athlete Stephen Herman. Township wasn’t handing out his former jersey — No. 2 — since he passed away. But when his family gave the Streaks the OK to start handing out that jersey again, the staff now also awards that number to a deserving player. This season, WR-DB Nick Palumbo will sport No. 2. They do it right at Township.

Elizabethtown at Donegal: Cozy backyard rivalry featuring a pair of retooling squads, both hoping for return trips to the playoffs. This will also be the debut for Indians’ rookie coach Anthony Sottasante, a Donegal grad. You really can go home again. … Key stat: E-town must replace QB Josh Rudy’s 2,868 passing yards and Braden Cummings’ 1,556 receiving yards from last fall. They both led the L-L League in those stat categories in 2022. Big, big shoes to fill there. … Key kid: Donegal DE blitzer James Turbedsky is the Indians’ leading returning tackler; he amassed 105 sticks last fall, including three for losses, plus a pair of sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. E-town’s O-line crew must know where Turbedsky is at all times. He’ll be bum-rushing a relatively green Bears’ backfield — E-town will have a new QB behind center — although RB Hayden Haver returns after missing some time last year with an injury.

Conestoga Valley at Penn Manor: Buckskins and Comets both went 5-5 last fall, and the winner here will get some nice momentum moving forward. PM outlasted CV 27-13 in last year’s opener. … Key stat: Liam Cheek, penciled in for QB duties for CV, attempted a grand total of two passes last fall — without a completion. PM will also be debuting a new QB in this clash. … Key kid: PM ‘backer Kyle Schmidtke was the Comets’ leading tackler a year ago with 75 sticks, plus a fumble recovery. He’ll have Cheek in his crosshairs.

Dallastown at Hempfield: A couple of D3-6A heavyweights will tangle in Landisville, where the Black Knights will go for back-to-back 1-seeds in the district bracket this season. Hempfield dropped Dallastown 30-13 in Week 1 last year. … Key stat: Hempfield dual-threat QB Jackson Landis threw for 1,767 yards with 13 TD flips last year. He’s back to pilot the O, and he’ll test Dallastown’s D right out of the chute. … Key kid: Knights’ line thumper and QB chaser Deyvid Palepale kicks off his much-anticipated senior season, before he shuffles off to Southern Cal in La-La Land next year.

West Chester East at Manheim Central: Liftoff for the Barons, who are poised for big things this fall, particularly with 2,000-yard rusher Brycen Armold and 2,000-yard passer Zac Hahn both back in the fold. Central squashed East 56-7 last year in West Chester, piling up 356 total yards while getting a pick-6 TD and a blocked punt return for another score. … Key stat: Central averaged 48 points and 415 yards a game last season. Weapons are here for those numbers — gulp — to go up. … Key kid: The Barons will look to set the tone defensively behind DE Xander Kolk, who had 62 tackles, four sacks, a pick and four fumble recoveries last fall for Central. He’s back to wreak more havoc in 2023. … And this: Central begins the season with 594 victories in program history — tops among L-L League teams, by one over Wilson. … FYI: Central opens the season at No. 4 in the PennLive Class 4A state rankings.

Red Lion at Ephrata: A fast start here would behoove the Mountaineers, who begin their quest for a playoff bid at home against the Lions, who edged Ephrata 24-21 last year. … Key stat: Ephrata had 13 takeaways, 14 sacks and 58 QB hurries last season. … Key kid: RL QB Chris Price, a 1,300-yard passer and a 600-yard rusher last fall, returns to steer the Lions’ O attack. He’ll test Ephrata’s D right out of the gates.

John Bartram at McCaskey: The Red Tornado had one victory in 2022, and it came in Week 1 on the road in Philadelphia, a nail-biter 30-24 OT dub over Bartram. Can McCaskey make it two straight over the Braves? They’ll snap a 9-game slide if they do. … Key stat: After a 1-4 start, Bartram — a Philly Pub League entrant — went 4-1 down the stretch and qualified for the playoffs last season, falling to Bonner-Prendergast 53-8 in the D12 bracket. … Key kid: McCaskey QB Jalen Cintron gets his first start behind center — with plenty of returning skill-kid talent around him. You get the sense that the time is now for the Tornado to start turning the corner.

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic: The Crusaders are coming off a 10-0 regular-season romp a year ago, and they’ll face a Fighting Irish squad that is now two years removed from a D3-2A championship and a trip to the state playoffs. LC beat YC 22-14 in last year’s opener. … Key stat: York Catholic’s leading returning rusher had less than 100 yards last fall. … Key kid: Keep an eye on newbie LC QB David Stefanow, who will be making his first varsity start for the Crusaders. He’ll have plenty of weapons around him — including 1,000-yard rusher Elijah Cunningham — but he’ll have his hands on the wheel in a full-time capacity for the first time.

Columbia at Eastern York: It’s the river rivalry clash — no trophy, but annually a real doozy of a duel — and there’s never any love lost when the Crimson Tide and the Golden Knights drop the gloves. Added bonus: Eastern’s skipper is former Columbia coach Bud Kyle, who is set for Year 2 in Wrightsville. … Key stat: Eastern yielded 37 points a game last fall, and the Golden Knights ended the season on a 4-game losing streak. Columbia beat Eastern 34-7 in last year’s opener. … Key kid: Stud Campbell should be a major two-way threat for Columbia at RB and LB. He had a 100-tackle campaign last fall, and he’s ticketed for more touches out of the backfield this time around for the Tide.

Biglerville at Pequea Valley: PV clocked the Canners 57-0 in 2021, but Biglerville got some payback last year with a 14-0 win over the Braves. Who will win the rubber match? Stay tuned. … Key stat: Biglerville scored just 34 points in its six setbacks last fall. Conversely, the Canners’ four wins came by a grand total of nine points. … Key kid: PV’s O-line protectors need to keep an eye on Biglerville DE Brody Conrad, who had 34 tackles, including two sticks for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 2022. He’s a menace off the edge.

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Palmyra at Lebanon: Another backyard scrap on opening night — gotta love those — and the Cedars took the Cougars to the wire last year before Palmyra earned a close-call 14-6 win. Lebanon brings a 22-game losing streak into this clash. … Key stat: After knocking off Lebanon in Week 1 last year, Palmyra dropped its next nine games, and was outscored 271-82 in all last fall. That’s a combined 31 losses in a row between these programs, so someone is snapping an L streak on Friday. … Key kid: We’ll go Lebanon DE Josiah Wright here. He’ll need to cause some havoc off the edge — Palmyra will be breaking in a new a QB — and make sticks. … And this: Palmyra’s top rusher and playmaker last year, Juan Figueroa, transferred to Bishop McDevitt. He rushed for a tick under 800 yards, piled up 1,000-plus all-purpose yards, and he was a Mid-Penn all-star for his efforts.

Conrad Weiser at Garden Spot: Scouts and Spartans, and both teams would love a hot start here with tricky section slates looming up ahead around the curve. GS topped CW 31-6 in last year’s opener to knot the series at 1-1. … The crux: Weiser’s D must contain GS QB Kye Harting, who is angling for his second straight 1,000-pass/1,000-rush season. … Key stat: Garden Spot’s opportunistic, hard-charging defense had 96 tackles for losses, 32 sacks, 41 QB hurries and forced 20 takeaways in 2022. … Key kid: Weiser’s Donovan Gingrich, like Harting, is a dual-threat QB himself; he passed for 1,368 yards and accounted for 13 total touchdowns last fall. Fun QB matchup in this clash.

Hanover at Annville-Cleona: Nighthawks’ D will be tested by the Dutchmen’s O-line road-graders and run-first attack, featuring speed-back Cael Harter, as A-C sets sail on what it hopes is a return trip to the D3-2A finale. The Dutchmen decked Hanover 55-12 in last year’s opener. … Key stat: For the second year in a row, Hanover will play its first three games against L-L League competition. Last year, the Nighthawks went 1-2 in those tilts, with a win over Pequea Valley (13-6) after losses against A-C and Columbia (30-7). … Key kids: The Dutchmen will unleash a trio of returning 100-tackle D hitters vs. Hanover, including LB Darrian Holloway (125 stops, 5 for losses, 3 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries in 2022), DE Jonathan Shay (102 stops, 13 for losses, 7 sacks, 6 QB hurries) and DB Harter (102 stops, 3 for losses, 3 INT). … FYI: This is the 100th year of Hanover football. That’s a cool nugget. The school will celebrate the occasion with a halftime show on Sept. 8 in Week 3 when Pequea Valley plays at Hanover. All Nighthawks’ players — at every level, up to and including the varsity — will wear commemorative 100-year anniversary decals on their helmets this season. Nice touch.

Northeast Philadelphia at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.: The Vikings — with rookie coach Ryan Nase in the front seat — will trek it to Lebanon County to face the Falcons. The Philly Pub League stalwarts were 9-3 last year. The losses were against perennial powers Archbishop Wood (14-6), Imhotep Charter (28-0) and St. Joseph’s Prep (49-6). … Key stat: Northeast’s D was certainly disruptive a year ago, when the Vikings had 16 takeaways, 31 sacks, 36 QB hurries and 63 stops for losses. Ringleader LB George Truitt (56 stops, 3 for losses, 2 sacks in 2022) is due back to lead that group. … Key kid: CC QB Jackson Custer, who took over the starting duties around the midway mark last fall, had a full offseason as the starter. He went up top for 783 yards with eight TD tosses last fall, while completing 59% of his throws. Those numbers should all go way up this time around — but he’ll have to dodge Northeast’s bum-rushing D for starters.

Elco at West York: The Raiders beat the Bulldogs 44-22 last year, on the way to a 3-0 stroll through their nonleague games. They’d love a repeat of that start, especially with the meat-grinder Section 4 schedule on the horizon. West York is 19-58 since its last winning season, back in 2014. … Key stat: Elco RB Jake Williams darted for 1,824 yards — fourth-most in the league — with 17 TD romps last fall, averaging a nifty 9.0 yards a carry. … Key kid: Elco LB Elliott Kreider had 77 tackles and a couple of fumble recoveries last season for the Raiders.

Northern Lebanon at Pine Grove: It’s the annual lid-lifter between the Vikings and the Cardinals — those schools are separated by 13 miles of blacktop, by the way — and NL and PG are knotted up at 5-5 in their last 10 meetings. The Cardinals won 14-9 last year, on the way to a setback against Berks Catholic in the Eastern Conference 3A title game. … Key stat: Pine Grove was outscored by a 410-141 margin last season — but mustered enough power points to make the EC title game opposite the Saints. … Key kid: NL’s D will be tested by PG two-way threat Lane Lehman, who rushed for 1,065 yards with eight TD bolts, and piled up 91 tackles, including 10 hits for losses from his ‘backer slot last year for the Cardinals.

Octorara at Muhlenberg: A couple of retooling teams will butt heads in Laureldale, where Octorara skipper Ed Smith will make his debut. A pair of scatbacks to watch in this clash: Braves’ RB Colton Focht and Muhlenberg’s Michael Miller can both scoot. Muhlenberg topped Octorara 25-13 last year. … Key stat: Octorara’s lone win last season was a shutout, 35-0 over Pequea Valley in the Brave Bowl trophy game. ... ICYMI: That annual matchup will go away after this season; the schools decided to drop the rivalry game after 2023. That’s a head-scratcher. But it is what it is. … Key kid: Octorara brings back its leading tackler in LB Austin Kurtz, who had 63 stops last year. He’ll be tasked with spying Miller, the Muhls’ soph super-back, who is a run-catch threat out of Muhlenberg’s backfield.

Wilson vs. Roman Catholic at Upper Dublin in Fort Washington: The Cahillites bounced the Bulldogs 46-15 in last year’s opener, on the way to a 9-3 season repping the Philly Catholic League. Two of those setbacks were against heavyweights St. Joseph’s Prep (42-0) and Imhotep Charter (14-6). … Key stat: Wilson had 13 takeaways and 46 tackles for losses a year ago, and now the Bulldogs are breaking in several new starters on defense; LB Ryan McMillan, who had 49 tackles and three hits for losses last year, returns. … Key kid: Wilson QB Tommy Hunsicker totaled 1,400-plus yards and accounted for 12 touchdowns last year. … And this: Wilson opens the season with 593 victories in program history, second-most in the league behind Manheim Central’s 594. … FYI: Some bumps and bruises already for Wilson, which could be minus a couple of linemen and a go-to receiver in this tilt. … FYI II: DE Mykell Ford, who led Governor Mifflin with 74 tackles — including 12 hits for losses — in 2022, has since transferred to Roman Catholic. … FYI III: Roman Catholic opens the season at No. 10 in the PennLive Class 5A state rankings.

Daniel Boone at Exeter: Pig Iron Bowl bragging rights and the shiny trophy will be up for grabs when the Blazers — with rookie coach J.D. Okuniewski making his sideline debut — and the Eagles collide. Exeter leads the backyard trophy series 38-18-1, including a 35-0 whitewash win last year; Boone’s last victory against the Eagles was back in 2011. … Key stat: Exeter’s stingy D pitched three shutouts and allowed just 12 points a game last fall. … Key kid: Exeter lost its top five tacklers to graduation; DB Gavin Reiking (top returning tackler with 37 stops, 2 fumble recoveries in 2022) is a ball-hawker safety who will give DB QB Dean Rotter headaches.

Schuylkill Valley at Twin Valley: Tasty matchup pitting two teams with section-championship aspirations — SV in Section 5 and TV in Section 3 — and both squads are coming off playoff appearances; the Raiders won a postseason game for the first time in program history. … Key stat: TV’s offense was tough to slow down last fall, averaging 32 points a game, with four games of 40 or more points, and the Raiders clocked SV 39-12 in Week 1 to grab a 12-6 lead in the series. … Key kids: Two dynamic backs to watch in this all-Berks clash: TV’s Evan Johnson (993 rushing yards, 8.6 per carry, 17 TD in 2022) and SV’s Dominic Giuffre (1,491 rushing yards, 7.7 per carry, 24 TD) can both juke you out of your cleats. May the best rush D win this intriguing matchup.

Kutztown at Fleetwood: The Hall of Fame trophy will be up for grabs, and the Tigers will be out to retain it after a 58-12 victory last year, which gave Fleetwood an 11-10 lead in the series. … Key stat: The Tigers will drag a 7-game losing streak into this tilt; they were 2-1 out of the gates last year with dubs against Kutztown and Upper Perkiomen. … Key kids: Kutztown RB Brenden Ackley scooted for 963 yards with eight TD bolts last fall, and he’ll have pile-driver OT Tyler Hallock, the reigning Section 5 Offensive Lineman of the Year, to run behind. Fleetwood must bone up on run-stuffing this week, with Kutztown bringing its Power-T attack to town.

Wyomissing at Kennard-Dale: The Spartans open defense of their four straight D3-3A titles, and they’re angling for their fifth straight undefeated run in regular-season action, with 35 wins in a row in non-playoff games. It’s the longest regular-season winning streak in Berks County history, and Wyo has no plans of it being snapped any time soon. … Key stat: Wyo had the top-ranked D in the L-L League last fall, and outscored its foes by a whopping 571-129. That’s just 9.2 points a game against, plus four shutouts, including a 49-0 whitewash W over K-D. … Key kid: First career start behind center for Wyo QB Logan Hyde. Gut-hunch: He’ll be just fine. … And this: First of three straight road games to get the 2023 party started for the Spartans. … FYI: Wyo opens the season at No. 2 in the PennLive Class 3A state rankings.

Governor Mifflin at Spring-Ford: Mustangs, in search of a bounce-back season after a retool of sorts last fall, have to go behind enemy lines in Royersford and take on the Rams, a D1-6A contender coming off an 8-win season and a postseason trip. S-F clipped Mifflin 21-10 last year; the Mustangs — set to open their 70th season of varsity tackle football in Shillington — still lead the series by a 7-5 count. … Key stat: Spring-Ford averaged 32 points and 323 yards a game last year. … Key kid: A lot of chatter about GM DE Kabine Toure this preseason. We’ll see if he can be a pest off the edge and keep S-F QB Matt Zollers — a 2,000-yard passer last fall, with 23 TD tosses against just three picks — occupied.

CD East at Reading: The Mid-Penn Panthers had a drop-back-in-the-pack 3-7 season last fall, but East clipped the Red Knights 31-12 in Week 1 to knot the series at 3-3. A newbie QB for Reading, but the Knights have plenty of beef up front. … Key stat: East was 1-6 and Reading was 0-3 down the stretch in 2022. Both teams will be looking to reverse their mo here. … Key kids: Reading skipper Troy Godinet talked a lot about owning the line of scrimmage this season, and the Knights can start doing damage in that department here behind OG Romello Fuentes and OT Keyshawn Efese. If this turns into a trench-warfare, milk-the-clock, hog-the-ball kind of a game, advantage Reading.

Berks Catholic at Loyalsock: Road trip to Williamsport for the Saints, who get a Lancers’ squad that went to the D4-3A title game last fall, and returns 2,600-yard passer and two-time all-state pick QB Tyler Gee. … Key stat: Loyalsock averaged 38 points and 419 yards a game last year, and KO'd BC 34-21 in the opener. … Key kid: BC QB Will Hess is back in the saddle for the Saints. He’ll need a clean, game-manager kind of a night against the Lancers, who can score. Quickly. … FYI: Loyalsock opens the season at No. 4 in the PennLive Class 3A state rankings. In fact, Berks Catholic’s first four opponents are all in the preseason state rankings: Loyalsock, Executive Education Academy Charter (No. 10 in 3A), Pope John Paul II (No. 5 in 4A) and Wyomissing (No. 2 in 3A). Zoinks. That fearsome foursome went 42-9 last season, and they all handed BC an L over the first four weeks. The rematches start Friday.

Halifax at Hamburg: The Hawks pinned a 48-6 Week 1 loss on the Wildcats last year, when Halifax went 1-9 — and that win was against a team from Maryland. Hamburg went on to win nine times, including a playoff game. Still plenty of good vibes in Hawks’ camp, and they’d love another hot start here. Hamburg is 4-1 all-time vs. Halifax. … Key stat: Hamburg must replace dual-threat QB Xander Menapace, who stuffed the stat sheet last year, when the Hawks averaged 42 points a game. He passed for 1,833 yards, rushed for 594 yards, and accounted for 30 total touchdowns. He’ll be missed. … Key kids: Halifax is set to return its leading passer (Teegan Carroll: 372 air yards, 5 TD tosses in 2022), leading rusher (Ian Miller: 511 yards, 6 TD), leading receiver (Peter Ranck: 22-272, 3 TD) and leading tackler (Miller again: 157 sticks, 7 for losses, 2 fumble recoveries).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage