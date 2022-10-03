From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

So many cool games to circle coming up in Week 7. Continuing those preview items here:

1. Here’s a name you need to know: Octorara sophomore Chandler Stoltzfus has been lining up all over the place — and making plays — for the Braves. He played QB last week vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, and he’s played wideout and D-back for Octorara, which is scuffling a tad at 1-5 — coming off last year’s program-record 8-win season and a trip to the D3 playoffs for the first time since joining the L-L League in 2018. Stoltzfus’ big brother, Weston, QB’d the Braves the last couple of years, and he was the top-rated passer in the league last fall, when he threw 22 TD passes against just one pick. Now it’s Chandler’s turn, and he’s making an impact: He’s completed four passes for 31 yards; he’s rushed for 70 yards with three TD runs; he’s caught a team-best 10 passes for 137 yards; and he’s piled up 19 tackles with a pick on D for the Braves. The future is bright for the latest Stoltzfus on Octorara’s roster. Keep him in your memory banks moving forward.

2. Annville-Cleona is humming right along with back-to-back wins, and RB Phoenix Music leads the league in rushing with 1,059 hard-earned yards. The Dutchmen’s top priority on Friday: Slowing down undefeated Lancaster Catholic, which has some serious playmakers. QB Will Cranford is having a fine season behind center, orchestrating an offense that features breakaway back Elijah Cunningham and home-run hitter wideouts Jaevon Parker and R.J. Gonzalez. That should mean a busy night for A-C DB Tim Montijo, who has registered 28 tackles, including one stick for a loss with a team-leading three sacks, plus a pair of fumble recoveries for the Dutchmen, whose D will be tested by the Crusaders, who have lit up a bunch of scoreboards through the first six weeks. A-C must be on its toes in special teams, too; Gonzalez has taken two kickoffs to the house, and Parker also has a kick-return TD. Can the Dutchmen hand Catholic its first loss? They’ll need Music and the O to hog the ball and finish drives, and for the D to come up large against the piping-hot Crusaders.

3. An intriguing nonleague game for Warwick on Friday, when the Warriors pack up the bus and head to Souderton to take on the Indians in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Montgomery County. Souderton, out of the Suburban One Continental Division, is 3-0 in league play and 5-1 overall, and is riding a 3-game winning streak, with victories over Council Rock North (35-14), Harry S. Truman (38-0) and Quakertown (34-20). The Indians’ lone loss was a 30-13 setback vs. CB East. Some kids to know: QB Jared Zimmerman has thrown for 506 yards with three TD passes; RB Chris Kerns has rushed for 388 yards with five TD runs; and linebackers Jayden Bergey (34 tackles, 4 for losses) and Ryan Sadowski (30 tackles, 7 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble) make the D tick. Souderton has five backs with 150 or more rushing yards, and the Indians have rushed for 1,096 yards. That means a busy run-stuffing night for Warwick’s defense, which has been tested the last two weeks vs. undefeated Exeter and unscathed Manheim Central. Another week, another bus ride for the “Road” Warriors, who are playing eight away games this season while construction continues at Grosh Field in Lititz.

