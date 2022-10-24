From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 10. And away we go:

1. Hempfield has clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 1 championship, and the Black Knights can wrap up the outright crown on Friday with a victory at Reading. Hempfield’s last section title was a co-crown (with Manheim Township) back in 2005, and the Knights’ last outright section championship was back in 1994 under legendary coach Jack Yohe. If Hempfield — which has seven section gold trophies in all over the years — gets tripped up by the upset-minded Red Knights, Manheim Township and Wilson are tied for second place with one league loss apiece (both vs. Hempfield) and they play Friday in Neffsville. That survivor would get a piece of the prize with the Knights if they can’t close it out Friday. … Manheim Central is unscathed and shares the Section 2 lead with fellow unbeaten Exeter, and the Barons will welcome the Eagles for the ultimate showdown game on Friday in Manheim. The winner gets the section trophy outright; the loser suffers their first L this fall. Central owns 27 section championships — all in Section 2 — second-most in L-L League history behind Wilson’s 29. The Barons shared the Section 2 hardware last year with Cocalico and Warwick, and since coach Dave Hahn took over in 2015, Central has won six of the last seven section titles. The Barons are 9-0 for the first time since a 14-0 getaway in 2018. … Solanco is alone in first place in Section 3 and has clinched no worse than a tie for the crown. The Golden Mules have four section titles in all, their last coming as part of a tri-title in Section 2 with Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central back in 2015. Solanco’s last outright section winner: 1990, so it’s been a while. The Mules can win this one outright on Friday when Garden Spot — spitting fire and fresh off hanging 66 points in a win at Elizabethtown — comes to Quarryville. If the Spartans win, they’ll share the crown with Solanco, which is 9-0 for the first time since 2015. The Mules saw their perfect regular-season run in Week 10 that year when they fell to Cocalico. Win this Friday, and Solanco gets the trophy all to itself. … L-S shares the Section 4 lead with undefeated Wyomissing, and the Pioneers are set to visit the Spartans over in Berks County on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Winner gets the outright gold trophy. L-S has nine section titles in all, including the last two outright Section 3 flags. Knock off rampaging Wyo on Saturday, and that will be three straight section championships for the Pioneers. Wyo, if you haven’t heard, is no slouch. The Spartans are No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings, No. 1 in the Class 3A state rankings, and they’ll be angling for their 33rd regular-season victory in a row. … Lancaster Catholic has clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 5 crown with Schuylkill Valley, and the Crusaders are set to visit the Panthers — and old coach Bruce Harbach — on Friday in Leesport. If Catholic wins, it gets the outright crown. If SV springs one — the Panthers had their 6-game winning streak snapped last week vs. Annville-Cleona, and want to rediscover that mojo — then those two will share the title. The Crusaders own 11 section championships in all — eight under Harbach, including seven straight from 2005-11 — and Catholic is seeking its first section gold since back-to-back outright Section 3 titles in 2018-19 under Todd Mealy. The Crusaders are also angling for their second 10-0 regular-season ride in the last five years; they were 10-0 in 2018 before being tripped up by Bermudian Springs in the first round of the D3 playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. The last trophy game of the season is on deck: Cedar Crest at Lebanon in the annual Cedar Bowl showdown is Friday. This year its in Week 10, as the Falcons and the Cedars were given their section byes in the regular-season finale so they could keep their longtime series going. The game was annually played in Week 1. Cedar Crest and Lebanon have squared off 50 times; the Falcons lead the series 33-16-1, including a 38-0 victory last fall. They didn’t meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19-shortened season. Lebanon is certainly jonesing for a victory: Cedar Crest has won the last nine meetings; the Cedars’ last win in the set: 47-13 back in 2011. Two things to watch here: Cedar Crest (4-5) gets a .500 season with a win; Lebanon (0-9) is out to snap a maddening 21-game losing streak.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. The other Week 10 nonleague tilt: Twin Valley at Hatboro-Horsham, as the Raiders gas up the bus and head to Montgomery County to clash with the Hatters on Friday. Big game for TV, as the Raiders (5-4) start the week at No. 6 in the D3-4A power ratings. The top-10 qualify, and they’d like to stay safely inside that bubble — one year after going to the D3 playoffs for the first time in program history. TV gets an H-H squad that is 1-6 and scuffling; the Hatters beat Lower Moreland 35-7 last month, but they’ve dropped three straight, two via shutout: Council Rock South (46-0), Marple Newtown (35-0) and Council Rock North (48-20). ... And this: Between his first two stops at Pottstown and Middletown, plus this season, TV rookie coach Brett Myers is sitting on 99 career victories.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage